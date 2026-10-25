Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor inducts Class of 2026, recognizing championship athletes and coaches

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — State championship athletes, record-setting coaches and longtime district employees were among the newest inductees into the Katy ISD Athletics Hall of Honor during an Oct. 16 ceremony at Legacy Stadium.

The honorees included former Katy High School dance and drill team director Patty Henson, longtime athletics administrative assistant Julie Vetterick, two-time state championship soccer coach Jimmy Krueger and the 2016 Cinco Ranch High School girls wrestling state championship team.

Henson served as Katy High School's dance and drill team director and cheerleading coach from 1983 until her retirement earlier this year.

Vetterick served as administrative assistant to the executive director of athletics, working under former athletic director Debbie Decker and current director Lance Carter before retiring in February.Both received special merit recognition for their years of service to Katy ISD athletics.

2016 Cinco Ranch High School girls wrestling state champions

The 2016 Cinco Ranch High School Lady Cougar wrestling team was inducted into the Hall of Honor in recognition of its state championship season.

Those associated with the championship team include:

Wrestlers: Joscelyn Argueta, Tori Chavez, Queena Chen, Kayla De Leon, Jazmine Delamora, Brook Eckel, Charlotte Fowler, Leilani Hernandez, Ellie Monk, Taylor Rosario and Sandy Turkson.

Coaches: Head coach Bill Dushane and assistant coaches Luke McConn and Brett Wadler.

Medical staff: The late Dr. Mark Bing, team physician, and Dr. William McGarvey, orthopedic specialist.

Athletics administration: Athletic director Debbie Decker and assistant athletic directors Charlie Stevens, Pat Dowling, Todd McVey and Lance Carter.

Three members of the championship team — De Leon, Fowler and Rosario — also received individual Hall of Honor recognition.

Individual honorees

Kayla De Leon

A 2018 Cinco Ranch High School graduate, De Leon was a four-time district wrestling champion and four-time state finalist. She also won two individual state championships and was a member of the school's state championship team.

Charlotte Fowler

A 2016 Cinco Ranch High School graduate, Fowler placed at the state wrestling championships three times and served as captain of the 2016 state championship team. She later won a national under-23 championship and qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Taylor Rosario

A 2016 Cinco Ranch High School graduate, Rosario won a cadet freestyle national wrestling championship and a district championship in 2013. In 2014, she won a junior freestyle national championship and competed at the district and regional levels. As a senior, she helped Cinco Ranch win the team state championship while also claiming an individual state title.

Trevor Enders

A 1993 Taylor High School graduate, Enders was a three-time all-district pitcher who went on to play Major League Baseball for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2000.

Brenda John-Israel

A 2004 Mayde Creek High School graduate, Brenda John-Israel, formerly Brenda Falade, competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She earned team and district most valuable player honors in volleyball, team MVP honors in basketball and district MVP recognition in track and field.

She continued her track and field career at the University of Miami, earning All-America honors in the long jump and triple jump.

Neil Kallmeyer

A 1987 Taylor High School graduate, Kallmeyer was a standout member of the Mustangs' swimming and diving program. He earned four varsity letters, served as team captain for three years and held five school swimming records when he graduated.

Kallmeyer continued his swimming career at Texas A&M University, where he became a nine-time Southwest Conference swimming finalist.

Jimmy Krueger

A 2002 Katy High School graduate, Krueger helped lead the Tigers to their first outright district soccer championship and earned MVP, all-district, all-region and all-state honors. He graduated as the school's all-time leading goal scorer and holds the district record for goals scored in a single district season.

At Midwestern State University, he helped the Mustangs win three conference championships and reach the NCAA Elite Eight twice.

Krueger returned to Katy ISD as a coach at Seven Lakes High School in 2007 and became head boys soccer coach in 2009. He led the Spartans to back-to-back Class 6A state championships in 2023 and 2024, the first two boys soccer state titles in Katy ISD history.

Dianne Bell Loftin

Loftin coached girls soccer at Katy High School for 36 years, from 1986 to 2022, leading her teams to 26 playoff appearances and recording 432 career victories, according to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.

Janell Lysack

A 2010 Seven Lakes High School graduate, Lysack was a four-year varsity golf letter winner and team captain. She also earned district MVP, first-team all-district and academic all-district honors in each of her four years.

Lysack continued her golf career at Texas A&M University.

She died in a train accident in October 2021. Her family subsequently established the Janell Lysack Joslin Foundation, which has distributed more than $50,000 in scholarships and contributions to organizations she supported during her lifetime.

The foundation awards three athletic scholarships annually to graduating seniors: one for a female golfer, one for a male golfer and one for an athlete participating in any sport.

Darryl Metcalfe

Metcalfe coached boys soccer at Taylor High School from 1991 to 2005, compiling a record of 242 wins, 55 losses and 41 ties. His teams qualified for the playoffs every season during his tenure as head coach.

In 2006, he moved to Seven Lakes High School to establish its boys soccer program, serving as head coach for five years.

After a break from coaching, Metcalfe returned to Seven Lakes as an assistant coach and helped the Spartans win the Class 6A state championship in 2023.

His wife, Pam Metcalfe, was also inducted into the Hall of Honor.

Pam Metcalfe

Metcalfe coached girls soccer at Taylor High School from 1996 to 2004, compiling a record of 166 wins, 32 losses and 12 ties. Her teams reached the playoffs every season and advanced to the state finals in 2000 and 2001.

After leaving coaching, she served in school leadership positions in Spring Branch ISD before retiring earlier this year.

Her husband, Darryl Metcalfe, was also among this year's inductees.

Carlos Rocha

A 1995 Katy High School graduate, Rocha helped lead the Tigers football team to the 1994 state semifinals.

A three-year letter winner and two-time all-district selection, Rocha earned All-Greater Houston and all-state honors as a senior.

He continued his football career at Baylor University from 1995 to 1999.

Kendall Stacks

A 2011 Seven Lakes High School graduate, Stacks helped lead the Spartans to district and area championships in baseball, earning four varsity letters.

He also earned three varsity letters in football, where he was named a first-team all-district wide receiver and selected to the All-Greater Houston team.

Stacks continued his baseball career at the University of Houston.

Robert "Bob" Turney

Turney taught and coached at West Memorial Junior High School from 1977 to 2019, working with basketball, football, tennis and volleyball teams.

His teams won one district championship in volleyball, five in basketball and seven in football.

For approximately 20 years, Turney served as director of officials for Katy ISD's summer youth basketball league. He also spent 10 years working as a press box supervisor, timer and scorekeeper at Legacy and Rhodes stadiums.

Chasity Villarreal

A 2014 Cinco Ranch High School graduate, Villarreal qualified for the state wrestling tournament during her first season with the Cougars.

As a senior, she completed an undefeated 40-0 season, won an individual state championship and served as team captain.

Annual Tradition

“The Athletic Hall of Honor is an opportunity to recognize the people and teams who helped build the foundation of Katy ISD athletics,” Executive Director of Athletics Lance Carter said. “Their accomplishments represent years of dedication, teamwork and commitment to excellence. We are proud to celebrate their contributions and the lasting impact they have made on our schools and community.”