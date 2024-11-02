Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor Inducts the Class of 2024

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Twenty individuals were inducted into the Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor Friday night at Legacy Stadium as part of the Class of 2024, in a ceremony that celebrated their achievements both on and off the field.

The Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor acknowledges individuals who have significantly contributed to the district’s legacy of athletic excellence, including players, teams, coaches, educators, and trainers.

The honorees, which included athletes, coaches, and supporters, were recognized for exemplifying the core values of the district’s Athletic Department: attitude, character, commitment, leadership, sportsmanship, responsibility, accountability, decision-making, work ethic, and teamwork.

“This is our eighth year of honorees, and we continue to be impressed by the way they exemplify the values of the district, even beyond their time here,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics for Katy ISD. “It is always a privilege to welcome them back home and to see them recognized before their families and those who knew them best.”

The Class of 2024 inductees are:

Stuart Ashley, THS

Coach Don Clayton, CRHS & KHS

Kayla Ober Doiron, CRHS

Lindsay Shabet Ellender, SLHS

Cullen Gillaspia, THS

Michael Heitmann, KHS

Bobby Hoover, THS

Christen Inman, SLHS

Kyra Jones, SLHS

Eric Mikolajczhak, MCHS

KC Nlemchi, CRHS

Kevin O’Brien, CRHS

Roland James Radcliffe III, CRHS

Leslie Hamelin Reese, THS

Brooke Chrisman Shaw, THS

Carl Steffens, KHS

Obra D. Tompkins, Special Merit (Tompkins High School Namesake)

Jared Ulekowski, CRHS

Amanda Jungwirth Valladares, THS

Zach Velliquette, CRHS