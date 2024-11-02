Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor Inducts the Class of 2024

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Twenty individuals were inducted into the Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor Friday night at Legacy Stadium as part of the Class of 2024, in a ceremony that celebrated their achievements both on and off the field.
The Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor acknowledges individuals who have significantly contributed to the district’s legacy of athletic excellence, including players, teams, coaches, educators, and trainers.
The honorees, which included athletes, coaches, and supporters, were recognized for exemplifying the core values of the district’s Athletic Department: attitude, character, commitment, leadership, sportsmanship, responsibility, accountability, decision-making, work ethic, and teamwork.
“This is our eighth year of honorees, and we continue to be impressed by the way they exemplify the values of the district, even beyond their time here,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics for Katy ISD. “It is always a privilege to welcome them back home and to see them recognized before their families and those who knew them best.”
The Class of 2024 inductees are:
- Stuart Ashley, THS
- Coach Don Clayton, CRHS & KHS
- Kayla Ober Doiron, CRHS
- Lindsay Shabet Ellender, SLHS
- Cullen Gillaspia, THS
- Michael Heitmann, KHS
- Bobby Hoover, THS
- Christen Inman, SLHS
- Kyra Jones, SLHS
- Eric Mikolajczhak, MCHS
- KC Nlemchi, CRHS
- Kevin O’Brien, CRHS
- Roland James Radcliffe III, CRHS
- Leslie Hamelin Reese, THS
- Brooke Chrisman Shaw, THS
- Carl Steffens, KHS
- Obra D. Tompkins, Special Merit (Tompkins High School Namesake)
- Jared Ulekowski, CRHS
- Amanda Jungwirth Valladares, THS
- Zach Velliquette, CRHS
1 of 2
Katy ISD
The Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor Class of 2024.
2 of 2
Katy ISD
Obra D. Tompkins, who has a high school named after him at Katy ISD, was inducted into the district's Athletic Hall of Honor on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at Legacy Stadium. He was inducted in the Special Merit category and was one of 20 inductees.