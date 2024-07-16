Katy ISD Announces its Athletes of the Year

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Capping off another incredible year of competition, Katy ISD's Athletics Department has named its Athletes of the Year for the 2023-24 school year, recognizing three students for their academic and athletic achievements.

This year, the honors go to Tompkins High School’s Jayden Keys, Seven Lakes High School’s Aidan Morrison and Katy High School’s Cameryn Harrison.

“This year was unique in that we have two male athletes of the year, but we felt that all three were worthy of recognition,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics for Katy ISD. “These students have accomplished so much as high school athletes, and I am confident they will excel at the collegiate level.”

Katy ISD Male Athletes of the Year

Jayden Keys – Tompkins High School, Track and Field

Jayden was a standout track and field athlete for four years at Tompkins, competing in the UIL state meet for the past three years. He was named the 6A Athlete of the Meet at the UIL State Track & Field Meet, finishing the year undefeated in long jump competitions.

During his career, he medaled eight times, earning two gold medals, one silver medal and five bronze medals, and set school records in the long jump, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, and 4x100m relay. As a senior, his 4x100m relay team ran the fourth-fastest time in U.S. history. He was named a district, area, region, state and Nike Indoor National champion.

Academically, Jayden was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Super Elite team and named to the Academic All-District and All-State lists during his time at Tompkins.

Jayden will continue his athletic career at the University of Georgia.

Aidan Morrison – Seven Lakes High School, Soccer

Aidan Morrison – Seven Lakes High School, Soccer

Aidan demonstrated leadership on and off the field, and as team captain, led the Spartans to three state finals and two consecutive state championships. He was twice-named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas and a two-time finalist for the National Player of the Year.

Aidan was named the district Newcomer of the Year and two-time Player of the Year, and the UIL state tournament MVP during his senior year. During his time at Seven Lakes, he was named an all-district, all-state and all-American player, and set a record for assists. He is the second all-time scorer in Seven Lakes history.

As a student, Aidan was named to the THSCA Super Elite team and named to the Academic All-District and All-State lists.

Aidan will attend Liberty University to continue his playing career.

× Expand Katy ISD Cameryn Harrison – Katy High School, Softball

Katy ISD Female Athlete of the Year

Cameryn Harrison – Katy High School, Softball

Considered one of the top collegiate prospects in the country, Cameryn was a dedicated student-athlete at Katy High School, noted for her sportsmanship and academic excellence. Among the honors she received, she was named SB Live Top Pitcher in the Nation and Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas. She was named to the U-18 USA Softball Team, Softball America All-Summer Team and the TFL Regional League All-Star Team. During her high school career, she was recognized by Vype, Houston Chronicle, Lonestar Prep, and Max Prep.

She finished her playing career at Katy with a 22-1 record, a .53 earned-run average over 119 1/3 innings, and over her four years with the team, struck out more than 800 batters. She finished this season hitting .500, with 11 doubles, 10 homes runs and a team-leading 47 RBIs.

During her time at Katy, Cameryn was named to the Academic All-District and All-State lists.

Cameryn will continue her athletic career at the University of Arkansas.

