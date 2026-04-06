For Katy High Softball Senior Lexie Waugh, the Bigger Game Is Yet to Come

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Lexie Waugh has excelled for Katy High School's softball team, one of the top-ranked programs in Texas. When her playing days are over, she plans to excel in the operating room as a neurosurgeon.

The Katy High School senior has been a cornerstone of a Tigers softball program that has remained among the state's best despite expectations of a rebuilding year. But for Waugh, what happens after the final out matters just as much as what happens on the field.

"I want to leave a legacy of working hard and being a great teammate and a great person," Waugh said. "Softball is important, but the relationships you build and the way you treat people last much longer than the game."

Headed to UT Arlington

Waugh will continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Texas at Arlington, where she plans to study biology as a stepping stone toward medical school and a career in neurosurgery.

"Academics come first for me," she said. "What I do after softball is what will shape the rest of my life."

Balancing advanced coursework, athletics and extracurricular commitments requires discipline she said she has developed over time.

"It's about time management and making the choice to stay focused," Waugh said. "You have to take your grades seriously and plan ahead."

'That Combination Is Rare'

Head coach Meghan VanEtta said Waugh's influence goes beyond her play behind the plate.

"Lexie brings a level of maturity and focus that elevates everyone around her," VanEtta said. "She leads with consistency, competes at a high level and genuinely cares about her teammates. That combination is rare."

Waugh said her approach to both the classroom and the field comes down to a simple principle.

"Working hard is a choice," she said. "Getting better is a choice. Every day I try to come in and improve something, not just for myself but for my teammates."

Proving the Doubters Wrong

That mindset, she said, is also rooted in a desire to prove to herself what she is capable of achieving.

"I just want to show myself that I can do what people said I couldn't," she said. "That's what pushes me every day."

As her senior season continues, Waugh said her focus remains on the bigger picture.

"When people hear my name, I want them to think about more than softball," she said. "I want them to remember someone who worked hard, supported others and made a positive difference."