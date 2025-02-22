Katy High School Wrestler Wins State Title, Team Places Third

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Emily Beltran of Katy High School won the state wrestling championship in the 107-pound weight class, helping lead the girls' team to third place overall in Class 6A at the 2025 UIL Wrestling Tournament.

Beltran pinned her opponent in the second period at the tournament, held at Cy-Fair ISD's Berry Center. She was among nearly two dozen Katy Independent School District wrestlers who placed in the top 10.

"We are proud of this year's competitors and their coaches for another impressive competition season," said Lance Carter, executive director of athletics in Katy ISD. "Through hard work and dedication to the sport, our wrestling programs continue to produce state champions and top finishers."

Other top Katy ISD girls' finishers included Hailey Pitts of Katy High School, who placed second in the 132-pound class, and Natalie Grijalva of Taylor High School, who took third at 126 pounds.

In boys' competition, Shane Trotter of Katy High School finished second in the 285-pound class, while JP Smith of Cinco Ranch High School placed fourth at 215 pounds.