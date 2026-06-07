Katy High School's EK Smith Named Gatorade Texas Softball Player of the Year

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — Ella Kate "EK" Smith, a senior shortstop and pitcher at Katy High School, has been named the 2025-26 Gatorade Texas Softball Player of the Year, the company announced Thursday.

The award, now in its 41st year, recognizes the top high school athletes in the nation for performance on the field, academic achievement and community involvement.

EK Smith leads Katy Tigers to Class 6A Division 2 state title

Smith led the Tigers to a 39-5 record and the Class 6A Division 2 state championship this past season. At the plate, she batted .628 with 57 runs batted in, 21 home runs and 52 runs scored, compiling an on-base percentage of .694 and an on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of 2.092. In the circle — softball's equivalent of the pitcher's mound — the right-hander went 13-1 with a 1.88 earned run average, striking out 121 batters in 67 innings.

Top-ranked recruit headed to University of Oklahoma

The 5-foot-10 senior is ranked the nation's No. 2 prospect in her class by Perfect Game, a national scouting and recruiting service. She also helped Team USA capture the gold medal at the U18 WBSC World Cup Finals last fall.

"What makes her tough in the circle — besides her God-given ability to throw great pitches — is that she's a top-tier competitor," said Kelly Bembry, Alvin High School head coach. "She competes every pitch, every play. I told people when she was a sophomore that when she becomes a senior, it doesn't matter what level of talent she has around her, she will win a state championship because she makes others around her better."

Smith excels in the classroom and community

A member of the Katy chapter of the National Honor Society, Smith has volunteered locally at the Houston Food Bank and at Davidson Elementary. She has also donated her time to multiple youth softball camps.

Smith has maintained a 4.33 weighted GPA in the classroom. She has signed a written letter of athletic aid to play softball at the University of Oklahoma this fall.

About the Gatorade Player of the Year Award

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually honors one state winner in each of 12 sports across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., recognizing 610 high school athletes per year. Each winner also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner of their choice. The program has distributed more than $6.4 million in grants to more than 2,200 organizations.