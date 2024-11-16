Katy ISD Celebrates National Signing Day as Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

KATY, Texas — Fifty-one Katy Independent School District student-athletes committed to collegiate athletic programs during National Signing Day on Nov. 13.
The student-athletes will compete in various sports at universities across the country.
"Katy ISD Athletics prides itself on not just building award-winning programs at the high school level, but also on preparing our student-athletes for success at the next level," said Lance Carter, executive director of athletics. "These students have been prepared academically and athletically to excel and we wish them the very best."
KISD
Student-athletes from Cinco Ranch High School who signed letters of intent.
Marley Barnard
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Swimming
- US Naval Academy
Abby Borchardt
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Volleyball
- West Texas A&M
Jonas Dark
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Swimming
- Air Force Academy
Aniya Foy
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Basketball
- Kansas State University
Lucas Franco
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Baseball
- Texas Christian University
Sophie Hassall
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Softball
- University of St. Thomas
Gabriella Martinez
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Volleyball
- California Baptist University
Josh Morelli
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Baseball
- Pratt Community College
Kassidy O’Brien
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Volleyball
- University of Kentucky
Camille Torrence
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Basketball
- UT Permian Basin
KISD
Student-athletes from Jordan High School who signed letters of intent.
Emma Aumaugher
- Jordan High School
- Swimming
- University of Wyoming
Allie Hakimzadeh
- Jordan High School
- Basketball
- Midland University
Abbie O’Shay
- Jordan High School
- Volleyball
- College of the Mines
Damisi Osibodu
- Jordan High School
- Volleyball
- William & Mary
Grace Robertson
- Jordan High School
- Soccer
- East Texas A&M
Maddy Way
- Jordan High School
- Soccer
- Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi
KISD
Katy High School student-athletes who signed letters of intent.
Aiden Barrientes
- Katy High School
- Baseball
- Texas Christian University
Adam Carter
- Katy High School
- Track & Field
- Texas State University
Kendall Gussert
- Katy High School
- Soccer
- Hardin Simmons University
Atiana Lara
- Katy High School
- Soccer
- Incarnate Word University
Cade Nelson
- Katy High School
- Baseball
- Texas Christian University
Aliah Nadine Stevens
- Katy High School
- Soccer
- Citadel
Connor Udland
- Katy High School
- Baseball
- University of Houston
KISD
Student-athletes from Mayde Creek High School who signed letters of intent.
Jamal Chretien II
- Mayde Creek High School
- Basketball
- University of New Orleans
Elijah Ferguson
- Mayde Creek High School
- Track & Field
- Texas Tech
Alexia Ruiz
- Mayde Creek High School
- Softball
- Columbia University
KISD
Student-athletes from Paetow High School who signed letters of intent.
Yarel Delgado
- Paetow High School
- Baseball
- Rice University
Eryianna Singleton
- Paetow High School
- Track
- Northern Iowa
KISD
Seven Lakes High School student-athletes who signed letters of intent.
Alexandra Angueria-Colombani
- Seven Lakes High School
- Diving
- Florida State University
Chloe Callahan
- Seven Lakes High School
- Soccer
- St. Edward’s University
Heidi Wingate
- Seven Lakes High School
- Volleyball
- University of St. Thomas (MN)
Nathan Johnson
- Seven Lakes High School
- Baseball
- University of Texas San Antonio
Connor Jones
- Seven Lakes High School
- Swimming
- Stanford University
Kate Kuehn
- Seven Lakes High School
- Volleyball
- Florida International University
Carter Nannini
- Seven Lakes High School
- Baseball
- East Texas Baptist University
Olivia Orellana
- Seven Lakes High School
- Soccer
- University of Louisiana-Lafayette
Kennedy Reed
- Seven Lakes High School
- Soccer
- University of Texas San Antonio
Owen Wade
- Seven Lakes High School
- Baseball
- University of St. Thomas (Houston)
KISD
Taylor High School student-athletes who signed letters of intent.
Carlos Cardozo
- Taylor High School
- Baseball
- Florida Gulf Coast
Kara Hart
- Taylor High School
- Basketball
- Henderson State
Kendall Hemperley
- Taylor High School
- Soccer
- Northwestern State University
Kaelyn Lerma
- Taylor High School
- Softball
- UT Tyler
Julia Porath
- Taylor High School
- Volleyball
- University of the Pacific (California)
Jordyn Talbert
- Taylor High School
- Softball
- Texas Southern University
Sophia Ybanez
- Taylor High School
- Softball
- Arlington Baptist University
KISD
Student-athletes from Tompkins High School who signed letters of intent.
Riri Deleon
- Tompkins High School
- Basketball
- University of Texas Permian Basin
Leah Gershman
- Tompkins High School
- Softball
- Denison University
Cami Hearn
- Tompkins High School
- Softball
- Montana State University Billings
Jenna Lightle
- Tompkins High School
- Soccer
- Sul Ross State University
Tristan Rodriguez
- Tompkins High School
- Diving
- University of Hawaii
Chase Simon
- Tompkins High School
- Baseball
- Odess College