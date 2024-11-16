Screenshot 2024-11-16 at 2.20.19 PM.png

Student-athletes from Jordan High School who signed letters of intent.

Katy ISD Celebrates National Signing Day as Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

KATY, Texas — Fifty-one Katy Independent School District student-athletes committed to collegiate athletic programs during National Signing Day on Nov. 13.

The student-athletes will compete in various sports at universities across the country.

"Katy ISD Athletics prides itself on not just building award-winning programs at the high school level, but also on preparing our student-athletes for success at the next level," said Lance Carter, executive director of athletics. "These students have been prepared academically and athletically to excel and we wish them the very best."

Marley Barnard

  • Cinco Ranch High School
  • Swimming
  • US Naval Academy

Abby Borchardt

  • Cinco Ranch High School
  • Volleyball
  • West Texas A&M

Jonas Dark

  • Cinco Ranch High School
  • Swimming
  • Air Force Academy 

Aniya Foy

  • Cinco Ranch High School
  • Basketball
  • Kansas State University

Lucas Franco

  • Cinco Ranch High School
  • Baseball
  • Texas Christian University

Sophie Hassall

  • Cinco Ranch High School
  • Softball
  • University of St. Thomas

Gabriella Martinez

  • Cinco Ranch High School
  • Volleyball
  • California Baptist University

Josh Morelli

  • Cinco Ranch High School
  • Baseball
  • Pratt Community College

Kassidy O’Brien

  • Cinco Ranch High School
  • Volleyball
  • University of Kentucky

Camille Torrence

  • Cinco Ranch High School
  • Basketball
  • UT Permian Basin

Emma Aumaugher

  • Jordan High School
  • Swimming
  • University of Wyoming

Allie Hakimzadeh

  • Jordan High School
  • Basketball
  • Midland University

Abbie O’Shay

  • Jordan High School
  • Volleyball
  • College of the Mines

Damisi Osibodu

  • Jordan High School
  • Volleyball
  • William & Mary

Grace Robertson

  • Jordan High School
  • Soccer
  • East Texas A&M

Maddy Way

  • Jordan High School
  • Soccer
  • Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi

Aiden Barrientes

  • Katy High School
  • Baseball
  • Texas Christian University

Adam Carter

  • Katy High School
  • Track & Field
  • Texas State University

Kendall Gussert

  • Katy High School
  • Soccer
  • Hardin Simmons University

Atiana Lara

  • Katy High School
  • Soccer
  • Incarnate Word University

Cade Nelson

  • Katy High School
  • Baseball
  • Texas Christian University

Aliah Nadine Stevens

  • Katy High School
  • Soccer
  • Citadel

Connor Udland

  • Katy High School
  • Baseball
  • University of Houston

Jamal Chretien II

  • Mayde Creek High School
  • Basketball
  • University of New Orleans

Elijah Ferguson

  • Mayde Creek High School
  • Track & Field
  • Texas Tech

Alexia Ruiz

  • Mayde Creek High School
  • Softball
  • Columbia University

Yarel Delgado

  • Paetow High School
  • Baseball
  • Rice University

Eryianna Singleton

  • Paetow High School
  • Track
  • Northern Iowa

Alexandra Angueria-Colombani

  • Seven Lakes High School
  • Diving
  • Florida State University

Chloe Callahan

  • Seven Lakes High School
  • Soccer
  • St. Edward’s University

Heidi Wingate

  • Seven Lakes High School
  • Volleyball
  • University of St. Thomas (MN)

Nathan Johnson

  • Seven Lakes High School
  • Baseball
  • University of Texas San Antonio

Connor Jones

  • Seven Lakes High School
  • Swimming
  • Stanford University

Kate Kuehn

  • Seven Lakes High School
  • Volleyball
  • Florida International University

Carter Nannini

  • Seven Lakes High School
  • Baseball
  • East Texas Baptist University

Olivia Orellana

  • Seven Lakes High School
  • Soccer
  • University of Louisiana-Lafayette

Kennedy Reed

  • Seven Lakes High School
  • Soccer
  • University of Texas San Antonio

Owen Wade

  • Seven Lakes High School
  • Baseball
  • University of St. Thomas (Houston)

Carlos Cardozo

  • Taylor High School
  • Baseball
  • Florida Gulf Coast

Kara Hart

  • Taylor High School
  • Basketball
  • Henderson State

Kendall Hemperley

  • Taylor High School
  • Soccer
  • Northwestern State University

Kaelyn Lerma

  • Taylor High School
  • Softball
  • UT Tyler

Julia Porath

  • Taylor High School
  • Volleyball
  • University of the Pacific (California)

Jordyn Talbert

  • Taylor High School
  • Softball
  • Texas Southern University

Sophia Ybanez

  • Taylor High School
  • Softball
  • Arlington Baptist University

Riri Deleon

  • Tompkins High School
  • Basketball
  • University of Texas Permian Basin

Leah Gershman

  • Tompkins High School
  • Softball
  • Denison University

Cami Hearn

  • Tompkins High School
  • Softball
  • Montana State University Billings

Jenna Lightle

  • Tompkins High School
  • Soccer
  • Sul Ross State University

Tristan Rodriguez

  • Tompkins High School
  • Diving
  • University of Hawaii

Chase Simon

  • Tompkins High School
  • Baseball
  • Odess College