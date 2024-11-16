Katy ISD Celebrates National Signing Day as Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

KATY, Texas — Fifty-one Katy Independent School District student-athletes committed to collegiate athletic programs during National Signing Day on Nov. 13.

The student-athletes will compete in various sports at universities across the country.

"Katy ISD Athletics prides itself on not just building award-winning programs at the high school level, but also on preparing our student-athletes for success at the next level," said Lance Carter, executive director of athletics. "These students have been prepared academically and athletically to excel and we wish them the very best."

Student-athletes from Cinco Ranch High School who signed letters of intent.

Marley Barnard

Cinco Ranch High School

Swimming

US Naval Academy

Abby Borchardt

Cinco Ranch High School

Volleyball

West Texas A&M

Jonas Dark

Cinco Ranch High School

Swimming

Air Force Academy

Aniya Foy

Cinco Ranch High School

Basketball

Kansas State University

Lucas Franco

Cinco Ranch High School

Baseball

Texas Christian University

Sophie Hassall

Cinco Ranch High School

Softball

University of St. Thomas

Gabriella Martinez

Cinco Ranch High School

Volleyball

California Baptist University

Josh Morelli

Cinco Ranch High School

Baseball

Pratt Community College

Kassidy O’Brien

Cinco Ranch High School

Volleyball

University of Kentucky

Camille Torrence

Cinco Ranch High School

Basketball

UT Permian Basin

Student-athletes from Jordan High School who signed letters of intent.

Emma Aumaugher

Jordan High School

Swimming

University of Wyoming

Allie Hakimzadeh

Jordan High School

Basketball

Midland University

Abbie O’Shay

Jordan High School

Volleyball

College of the Mines

Damisi Osibodu

Jordan High School

Volleyball

William & Mary

Grace Robertson

Jordan High School

Soccer

East Texas A&M

Maddy Way

Jordan High School

Soccer

Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi

Katy High School student-athletes who signed letters of intent.

Aiden Barrientes

Katy High School

Baseball

Texas Christian University

Adam Carter

Katy High School

Track & Field

Texas State University

Kendall Gussert

Katy High School

Soccer

Hardin Simmons University

Atiana Lara

Katy High School

Soccer

Incarnate Word University

Cade Nelson

Katy High School

Baseball

Texas Christian University

Aliah Nadine Stevens

Katy High School

Soccer

Citadel

Connor Udland

Katy High School

Baseball

University of Houston

Student-athletes from Mayde Creek High School who signed letters of intent.

Jamal Chretien II

Mayde Creek High School

Basketball

University of New Orleans

Elijah Ferguson

Mayde Creek High School

Track & Field

Texas Tech

Alexia Ruiz

Mayde Creek High School

Softball

Columbia University

Student-athletes from Paetow High School who signed letters of intent.

Yarel Delgado

Paetow High School

Baseball

Rice University

Eryianna Singleton

Paetow High School

Track

Northern Iowa

Seven Lakes High School student-athletes who signed letters of intent.

Alexandra Angueria-Colombani

Seven Lakes High School

Diving

Florida State University

Chloe Callahan

Seven Lakes High School

Soccer

St. Edward’s University

Heidi Wingate

Seven Lakes High School

Volleyball

University of St. Thomas (MN)

Nathan Johnson

Seven Lakes High School

Baseball

University of Texas San Antonio

Connor Jones

Seven Lakes High School

Swimming

Stanford University

Kate Kuehn

Seven Lakes High School

Volleyball

Florida International University

Carter Nannini

Seven Lakes High School

Baseball

East Texas Baptist University

Olivia Orellana

Seven Lakes High School

Soccer

University of Louisiana-Lafayette

Kennedy Reed

Seven Lakes High School

Soccer

University of Texas San Antonio

Owen Wade

Seven Lakes High School

Baseball

University of St. Thomas (Houston)

Taylor High School student-athletes who signed letters of intent.

Carlos Cardozo

Taylor High School

Baseball

Florida Gulf Coast

Kara Hart

Taylor High School

Basketball

Henderson State

Kendall Hemperley

Taylor High School

Soccer

Northwestern State University

Kaelyn Lerma

Taylor High School

Softball

UT Tyler

Julia Porath

Taylor High School

Volleyball

University of the Pacific (California)

Jordyn Talbert

Taylor High School

Softball

Texas Southern University

Sophia Ybanez

Taylor High School

Softball

Arlington Baptist University

Student-athletes from Tompkins High School who signed letters of intent.

Riri Deleon

Tompkins High School

Basketball

University of Texas Permian Basin

Leah Gershman

Tompkins High School

Softball

Denison University

Cami Hearn

Tompkins High School

Softball

Montana State University Billings

Jenna Lightle

Tompkins High School

Soccer

Sul Ross State University

Tristan Rodriguez

Tompkins High School

Diving

University of Hawaii

Chase Simon