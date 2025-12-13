Jordan Volleyball Star Emmy Nicholas Signs with New Mexico State

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — In only its sixth year as a campus and fifth competing in varsity athletics, Jordan High School has emerged as a rising force in District 19-6A volleyball. At the heart of that climb is senior Emmy Nicholas, a four-year letterman whose leadership and steady presence helped guide the Warriors volleyball program to its best regular season yet.

Jordan volleyball finishes with record-breaking season

Nicholas anchored a squad that finished with a 29-12 overall record and set a school-record second-place district finish at 13-3, marking the strongest performance in Jordan High School volleyball program history.

"Our goal as a team was to make history and beat programs we had never beaten before," Nicholas said. "My personal goal was to stay consistent and be a calming force for the younger girls who were playing at this level for the first time."

Katy ISD volleyball standout leads Warriors to milestone victories

Jordan delivered on that mission, securing milestone victories over perennial Katy area contenders like Seven Lakes High School and a sweep of Cinco Ranch High School. Although the Warriors fell short of a deep playoff run, the team's transformation into a district contender reflects the work of players like Nicholas, who recently signed to continue her volleyball career at New Mexico State University.

"Emmy has made a huge difference," Jordan Head Volleyball Coach Jennifer Vaden said. "She improved every year and worked through adversity with a mindset of getting better every day. Her confidence was earned. Those intangibles she built over four years were passed on to her teammates."

Student-athlete balances academics with competitive volleyball

Nicholas said she chose New Mexico State for its strong sense of family and hopes to make a similar impact at the collegiate level. Off the court, she has excelled academically while juggling Advanced Placement and dual credit coursework with demanding UIL and club volleyball schedules.

She admits she learned quickly as a freshman that student-athletes cannot procrastinate.

Now, the Katy ISD honors student plans to major in political science and pursue law school, with a goal of becoming an attorney who advocates for victims of domestic violence.

"I think that's a calling," Nicholas said. "I feel like I can make a really big impact there."

Jordan volleyball player credits coaches, family for success

Nicholas credits her parents for grounding her with strong values and a relentless work ethic. Her father was her first volleyball coach, and her mother served as a model of determination and resilience. She also expressed gratitude for the Jordan coaching staff.

"There are so many coaches who shaped me into the person I am today," she said. "Jordan coaches are really tough, but they helped build my confidence and made me who I am."

Nicholas leaves behind a legacy defined by grit, leadership and the belief that hard work pays off — a legacy that will continue to elevate Jordan High School volleyball for years to come.