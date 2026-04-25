IL Texas Katy K-8 Wins First Boys Soccer State Title

ROUND ROCK, Texas (Covering Katy News) — International Leadership of Texas Katy K-8 claimed its first-ever Boys Soccer State Championship Saturday, defeating IL Texas Garland 1-0 to complete a perfect 14-0 season.

The title game was played April 11 at the Round Rock Sport Multipurpose Sports Complex in Round Rock. The shutout victory gave the squad an unblemished record and the program's first state title.

"Be there for each other and play with your heart," was the advice offered by coach Alejandro Martinez.

The championship marks a historic moment for the athletic program at the school, located at 24406 Franz Rd. in Katy, and caps a dominant run through the postseason for a team that competes under the ILTexas motto of "Others Before Self."

International Leadership of Texas is a public charter school network serving more than 26,000 students across Texas. The Katy K-8 campus operates within the network's trilingual educational model, offering instruction in English, Spanish and Chinese.

School officials said the championship reflects values instilled across the network — servant leadership, teamwork, and preparing students to lead in a global society.