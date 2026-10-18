ILTexas Katy-Westpark boys finish third at state cross country championships

GEORGETOWN, Texas (Covering Katy News) — International Leadership Texas Katy-Westpark High School placed four runners among the top 28 finishers and five among the top 40 to capture third place in the varsity boys division at the Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League state cross country championships Saturday, Oct. 17.

Katy-Westpark finished with 105 points, demonstrating the depth of a seven-member team that helped the school secure a top-three state finish.

Yowell Gamboa led Katy-Westpark with a 19th-place finish, followed by Angel Briceno in 24th, Larod Remy in 27th and Diego Ibarra in 28th. Oracio Duarte finished 39th, giving the team five runners among the top 40 overall.

Fabian Zavala and Jayden Andrade also competed for Katy-Westpark, completing the school's seven-runner varsity lineup.

Katy-Westpark's Isabella Briceno also turned in a strong individual performance in the varsity girls division, finishing 13th overall with a time of 13 minutes, 19 seconds in the 2-mile race.

Other Katy-Westpark girls competing at state included Kristy Vargas, Yvette Ako, Natalia Cody, Sara Marin and Maria Rivas.

ILTexas Katy K-8 was represented in the middle school Premier Boys division by Ignacio Faz, Dylan Crouch, Brighton Burton, Ian Bastien, Sebastian Sanchez and Nathan Silva.