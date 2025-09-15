FOOTBALL: Jordan defeats Tompkins in overtime

KATY (Covering Katy News) – The Jordan Warriors defeated the Tompkins Falcons 30-27 in overtime during Saturday's home conference game in week three of the season.

The game was tied 27-27 at the end of regulation before Jordan scored three points in overtime to secure the victory.

Both teams scored seven points in the first quarter to end the period tied 7-7. Jordan outscored Tompkins 13-6 in the second quarter to take a 20-13 halftime lead.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, leaving Jordan ahead 20-13 entering the final period. Tompkins rallied with 14 fourth-quarter points while Jordan managed seven to force overtime at 27-27.

Jordan quarterback Beau Bryant completed 16 of 25 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown. Tompkins quarterback JP Vaclavik was 7 of 13 for 103 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for one touchdown. Jordan's Patrick Span also had 77 yards on 8 carries.

On the ground, Tompkins' Ethan Meadows carried 23 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Hightower had 77 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns for Jordan High School.

Jordan's leading receiver was Ty Sexton with six catches for 77 yards and one touchdown. For Tompkins, Robert Bernard caught one pass for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Austin Baird also scored one touchdown for Jordan.

Jordan's defense recorded five sacks compared to none for Tompkins. Jordan also forced one fumble while Tompkins did not record any fumble recoveries.

