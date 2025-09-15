Football: Hill Leads Katy to Dominant 57-0 Shutout of Morton Ranch

KATY (Covering Katy News) — Senior running back Tremayne Hill rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries as the Katy Tigers shut out the visiting Morton Ranch Mavericks 57-0 in a 6A Region III District 19 contest Friday night at Rhodes Stadium.

The Tigers scored 23 points in the first quarter to take an early lead. Katy's ground game dominated throughout, amassing 400 rushing yards as a team while holding Morton Ranch scoreless.

Hill averaged 17.2 yards per carry with a long run of 66 yards. Junior Tony Manuel added 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

Katy led 33-0 at halftime after adding 10 points in the second quarter. The Tigers outscored Morton Ranch 21-0 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 54-0, then added three points in the fourth quarter for the final margin.

Senior quarterback Jakson Franklin completed 5 of 5 passes for 77 yards and one touchdown. Senior Drake Hopkins recorded one punt return touchdown. The Tigers generated 483 total yards of offense.

Katy's defense forced two interceptions and recorded 2.0 sacks. Junior Wes Sewell intercepted a pass and returned it nine yards, while sophomore D. Oluto-Judah had a 16-yard interception return. Senior Reid Garrelts recorded two sacks, and senior Logan Leflar added 2.0 sacks. The defense also recorded seven pass deflections.

Senior kicker Giovanni Moreno converted all seven extra-point attempts and made one field goal, while senior Declan Morris added another field goal. The two kickers combined for 13 points.

The victory improved Katy's record to 1-2 on the season, while Morton Ranch dropped to 1-2 with the defeat.

Katy will travel to face Cinco Ranch on Thursday, Sept. 18. The Cougars are 1-2 after defeating Seven Lakes 42-3 in their most recent game.

Morton Ranch will host Katy Taylor on Thursday, Sept. 18. The Mustangs are 0-3 after losing to Mayde Creek 55-27 in their last contest.

Both Thursday games count toward 6A Region III District 19 standings.

