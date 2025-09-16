FOOTBALL: Cinco Ranch Dominates Seven Lakes 42-3 in District Matchup

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Cinco Ranch overwhelmed Seven Lakes 42-3 on Friday night in a lopsided district football game between the two Katy ISD schools.

The Cougars controlled the game from start to finish, out-gaining the Spartans 287-193 in total yards.

Cinco Ranch's ground game proved unstoppable, rushing for 144 yards on 30 carries. Senior Marcus Gadlin led the rushing attack with 75 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns. Junior B. Gonzalez added 48 yards and one touchdown on eight carries, while senior Davis Roup contributed 17 yards on four carries.

In the air, Roup completed 12 of 15 passes for 143 yards and one touchdown with one interception. His primary target was sophomore Jacob Chevez, who caught four passes for 35 yards and one touchdown.

Seven Lakes managed just 114 rushing yards on 34 carries. Junior DJ Edmonson led the Spartans with 43 yards on nine carries, while senior Edgar Varela added 36 yards on five carries and senior Drew Dillingham contributed 34 yards on 13 carries.

Junior quarterback Tyson Fifer completed 10 of 21 passes for 54 yards for Seven Lakes. Sophomore Chace Janda completed his only pass attempt for 25 yards.

The Cougars' defense dominated, recording eight sacks, and junior Christian Jackson contributed 4 of them.

Seven Lakes managed just one sack on defense.

Special teams also favored Cinco Ranch, as senior Jose Da Cunha averaged 49.4 yards on seven kickoffs for 346 total yards. Senior Jose Da Cunha also punted twice for 67 yards, averaging 33.5 yards per punt.

Seven Lakes' senior Bruno Almeida averaged 59.5 yards on two kickoffs, while junior Hayden Gandolfo punted three times for 86 yards, averaging 28.7 yards per punt.

The victory was Cinco Ranch's second straight in district play as both teams continue their league schedules.

