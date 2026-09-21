Aristoi Griffin Virtue Run raises more than $36,000 for student-athletes

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — More than 550 runners and walkers participated in Aristoi Classical Academy’s third annual Griffin Virtue Run on Saturday Sept. 19, helping raise more than $36,000 for a new workout room for student-athletes.

The turnout exceeded organizers’ goal of 500 participants, while the fundraising total surpassed the $35,000 goal set for this year’s event.

The 5K began and ended at Katy Beer Garden and brought together students, families, teachers, coaches, staff, alumni and other supporters of the school. Participants gathered after the race for food, event swag and live music by SPX-1.

Top finishers included Joshua Cerda, who placed first overall and was the first male finisher, followed by Mateo Babu in second place among male runners. Leslie Hirst was the first female finisher, followed by Annabelle Shirley in second place.

× Expand Aristoi From left, Annabelle Shirley, second-place female finisher; Leslie Hirst, first-place female finisher; Aristoi Athletic Director Terry Boling; Mateo Babu, second-place male finisher; and Joshua Cerda, first-place male finisher and first overall.

“This event was about much more than a race. It was about community and virtue,” Aristoi Athletic Director Terry Boling said. “We are formed not only by what we accomplish, but by how we show up for one another.”

Proceeds will go toward a new weight room at Aristoi’s Logic & Rhetoric campus, 5610 Morton Road in Katy. The facility will provide additional training space and equipment for Aristoi student-athletes.

The Griffin Virtue Run has grown into one of the Aristoi Booster Club’s largest annual fundraisers. More than 550 people also participated in the 2025 event, which raised about $28,000. Money from previous Virtue Runs helped the school purchase an athletic van.

The name of the run reflects Aristoi Classical Academy’s emphasis on character development. The tuition-free public charter school says its mission includes developing students into “responsible citizens of virtuous character” and describes knowledge and virtue as the twin aims of classical education.

That emphasis is reflected in the school’s athletic program, where coaches seek to develop character alongside athletic performance.

“It truly takes a community!” Boling said following this year’s event.

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The school operates two Katy campuses and provides a classical liberal arts education.

× Expand Aristoi Aristoi Classical Academy students gather near the start/finish line before the third annual Griffin Virtue Run on Sept. 19 at Katy Beer Garden.

Sponsors and supporters of this year’s Griffin Virtue Run included Boardwalk Dental Studio, Bromlow Law, Benchmark Wire Line, CiCi’s Pizza, Danita Wiltz Realtor, Texas Baseball Club, Goodnight Law Firm, Good Times Running Company, Kairos Massage Therapy, Labyrinth Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Nelson Nursery & Water Gardens, Radiant Rose, On Point Tree Service, Spero Myofunctional Therapy, State Farm Matt Schomburg, Ergos Technology, Blackburn & Williams Orthodontics, Showcase Gymnastics, Wild & Free Pediatric Therapy, LS Custom Print, the Nelson family and the Hoffer family.