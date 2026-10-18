Aristoi girls win state cross country championship after lesson in humility

GEORGETOWN, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Before the Aristoi Classical Academy girls cross country team left its Katy campus Friday morning for the state championship, the runners heard a message that had nothing to do with speed, endurance or winning.

It was about humility.

The message came from Aristoi teacher Violet Slowey during Communitas, a regularly scheduled gathering of the school's student body. Girls cross country coach Marisa Madison De La Rosa said the lesson was particularly meaningful as her runners prepared to compete for a state championship.

Rather than focusing on winning, she encouraged the girls to remember why they loved running and what it meant to compete for one another.

"Do it for the love of what you're doing. Do it for the love of your team, and whatever happens, happens," De La Rosa recalled telling her runners. "And if success follows, success follows, and it's a beautiful thing."

"And success followed today."

The Aristoi girls captured the 2026 Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League (TCSAAL) state cross country championship Saturday, Oct. 17, at Southwestern University in Georgetown.

The Griffins entered the meet ranked fourth among 12 competing teams but emerged as state champions with 59 points. Four Aristoi runners finished among the top 10 in a field of 98 competitors, and all seven members of the championship team recorded personal-best times.

Four Aristoi runners finish among top 10

The Aristoi runners appeared to thrive in the cool morning conditions. At 10 a.m., the temperature in Georgetown was 59 degrees under clear skies.

Leslie Hirst led the Griffins with a fourth-place finish among 98 competitors. Mia Moore finished sixth, Sydney Tettleton eighth and Sarah Lajaunie 10th.

The four top-10 performances helped propel Aristoi to the state championship against 11 other teams.

Samuela Williams, Emma Clark and Olivia Spellman completed the seven-member championship team.

From third place to state champions

The victory marked another milestone for a program that has steadily improved under De La Rosa, who has coached for six years.

In 2025, the Aristoi girls finished third at the state championship, earning the program's first podium finish in school history. A year later, they climbed to the top despite entering the meet ranked fourth.

"I've been doing this for six years, and, I mean, last year was the first year we ever made it on the podium," De La Rosa said, recalling the excitement and emotion of that accomplishment.

Three runners from last year's third-place team — Hirst, Moore and Lajaunie — returned to help lead Aristoi to this year's championship.

A special championship for two seniors

The victory was particularly memorable for seniors Clark and Spellman, who finished their high school cross country careers as state champions.

De La Rosa said she has watched several of the runners grow and develop over the years, including through other sports.

She was especially pleased that Clark, a longtime participant in the program, and Spellman, who plays on the soccer team and decided to join cross country this year, could share in the championship experience.

"I love that for them," De La Rosa said.

Aristoi boys also compete at state

The girls' championship was part of a larger showing for Aristoi Classical Academy Katy, which also had 14 boys competing in the varsity and middle school divisions at the TCSAAL state cross country meet.

Varsity boys: Tyson Moore, Rocky Williams, Niko D'Ambrosio, Tyler Barnes, Nico Moreno, Josh Cerda and Ezra Cross. Moore led the team with a 16th-place finish.

Middle school boys: Matteo Babu, Andrew Barrett, Everett Gnau, William Arellanos, Elijah Calhoun, Christopher Maxwell and Nicolas Vanderkolk.

Athletic director credits coaches, parents and teamwork

Aristoi Athletic Director Terry Boling said the championship was somewhat surprising, although he believed the girls were capable of winning.

"I think it was a little bit surprising but ... we knew they had it in them," Boling said.

He credited De La Rosa's leadership and the assistance of boys varsity cross country coach Casey Lajaunie and boys middle school cross country coach Dan Hirst, who also helped the girls team.

Boling praised the parents, booster club and others who have supported the school's growing athletic program.

He said the runners approached the championship with a shared sense of purpose and benefited from spending time together before the race. After arriving in Georgetown on Friday, they relaxed at a local park and enjoyed a team dinner.

The unhurried schedule helped create a positive atmosphere heading into Saturday's race, he said.

"I think they had a vision, they had a purpose for this race," Boling said. "And it was good to see them ... fulfill that."

For Boling, the championship reflected something more important than winning races.

He said Aristoi's athletic program emphasizes developing character and helping students become better people.

"I think when that's your objective, and character is first, then I think good things happen," Boling said.

For the Aristoi girls, those good things included a state championship, a place in school history and a lesson about humility that carried special meaning on the day they became champions.

Editor's disclosure: Covering Katy News publisher Dennis Spellman's daughter is a member of the Aristoi girls cross country team.