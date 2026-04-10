Aristoi Classical Academy Soccer Teams Advance to State After Regional Wins

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Katy's Aristoi Classical Academy varsity girls soccer team earned a hard-fought 1–0 victory over KIPP Houston on Tuesday, advancing to the state tournament in what Athletic Director Terrence Boling called "nerve-racking and a grind to the very end."

The Aristoi teams play in the Texas Charter School Academic & Athletic League.

Brynlee English, a junior, scored the game's only goal for Aristoi on a beautiful kick from the left side that went high and hit the far right side of the goal in what was the game's biggest highlight.

Goalie Sarah Lajaunie stopped every shot from KIPP in an outstanding performance in goal.

Boling thanked coaches Andrea Altamirano, Courtney Garcia, Russel Stepp for their efforts leading the team back to state for the second time in three years.

6th, 7th and 8th Grade Girls

The 7th/8th-grade girls also won 1–0 over ILT Katy, punching their ticket to state. The lone score came from 8th grader Felicity Zelnik.

"They fought hard to keep the Eagles from scoring," Boling said, thanking coaches Adam Ludwig, Tony Babu for their encouragement and support of the players.

× Expand Aristoi Aristoi Classical Academy 7th/8th Grade Girls 2026 Regional Champions.

7th/8th Grade Boys

The 7th/8th-grade boys also earned a trip to regionals but fell 4–1 in a competitive match, ending their season. Aristoi's goal came off the foot of Oscar McLoughlin.

"The boys battled hard in a tough match. They showed great effort and Coach Freddie Cox did an excellent job leading and encouraging the team. Great season," Boling said.

All three games were played at Houston Christian University.

"The Aristoi community is incredibly proud of every player who showed up, gave their all, and supported one another," Boling said.

Aristoi's mascot, Griffy, was also on hand, adding to the school spirit atmosphere.

Aristoi Classical Academy is a public charter school located on Morton Road in Katy.

× Expand Aristoi The Aristoi Classical Academy 7th/8th grade boys 2026 soccer team.

Team Rosters:

Girls Varsity:

Rachel Lajaunie — 12th grade

Taylor Madison — 12th grade

Valentina Bousleiman — 12th grade

Christiana Feming — 12th grade

Brynlee English — 11th grade

Olivia Spellman — 11th grade

Caylin Christensen — 11th grade

Ava Wilson — 11th grade

Emma Clark — 11th grade

Sarah Lajaunie — 10th grade

Isabella Vinton — 10th grade

Isabella Escobedo — 10th grade

Reyna Thurston — 9th grade

Mercedes Gaytan — 9th grade

Mia Moore — 9th grade

Leslie Hirst — 9th grade

Alina Bustillo — 9th grade

Liana Lopez — 9th grade

Coaches: Andrea Altamirano, Courtney Garcia, Russel Stepp

Girls grade 6, 7 and 8 team

Sydney Tettleton — 8th grade

Felicity Zelnik — 8th grade

Haven Oveda — 8th grade

Hope Donelson — 8th grade

Lucy Clark — 8th grade

Sarah Mustafa — 8th grade

Annelise Babu — 7th grade

Brooklyn Smith — 7th grade

Caroline Macias — 7th grade

Emily McClain — 7th grade

Joey Wang — 7th grade

Josie Ludwig — 7th grade

Veronica Barquero — 7th grade

Elora Chapa — 6th grade

Madison Galan — 6th grade

Penelope Hovis — 6th grade

Scarlet Nelson — 6th grade

Victoria Medina — 6th grade

Margot Shurtz — 5th grade

Paula Perez

Coaches: Adam Ludwig, Tony Babu

Boys grade 7, and 8 team

Asanali Tulendyeiv

Damola Omisore

Andrew Coker

Andrew Charba

Oscar McLoughlin

Everett Gnau

Christian Vargas

Brody Barnhouse

Kamp Murphy

Leo Williams

Timi Awotoipe

Toby Famuyiwa

Josh Udofia

Gian Perez

Jotham Onwusa

Tony Falkun

Peter Awotoipe

Conner Vu

Tyler Barnes

Gabe Meyer

Issac Santos

Andrew Dach

Renzo D’Ambrsio

Ethan Agudelo

Nico Jones

Coach: Freddie Cox

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