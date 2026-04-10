Aristoi Classical Academy Soccer Teams Advance to State After Regional Wins

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Katy's Aristoi Classical Academy varsity girls soccer team earned a hard-fought 1–0 victory over KIPP Houston on Tuesday, advancing to the state tournament in what Athletic Director Terrence Boling called "nerve-racking and a grind to the very end."
The Aristoi teams play in the Texas Charter School Academic & Athletic League.
Brynlee English, a junior, scored the game's only goal for Aristoi on a beautiful kick from the left side that went high and hit the far right side of the goal in what was the game's biggest highlight.
Goalie Sarah Lajaunie stopped every shot from KIPP in an outstanding performance in goal.
Boling thanked coaches Andrea Altamirano, Courtney Garcia, Russel Stepp for their efforts leading the team back to state for the second time in three years.
6th, 7th and 8th Grade Girls
The 7th/8th-grade girls also won 1–0 over ILT Katy, punching their ticket to state. The lone score came from 8th grader Felicity Zelnik.
"They fought hard to keep the Eagles from scoring," Boling said, thanking coaches Adam Ludwig, Tony Babu for their encouragement and support of the players.
Aristoi
Aristoi Classical Academy 7th/8th Grade Girls 2026 Regional Champions.
7th/8th Grade Boys
The 7th/8th-grade boys also earned a trip to regionals but fell 4–1 in a competitive match, ending their season. Aristoi's goal came off the foot of Oscar McLoughlin.
"The boys battled hard in a tough match. They showed great effort and Coach Freddie Cox did an excellent job leading and encouraging the team. Great season," Boling said.
All three games were played at Houston Christian University.
"The Aristoi community is incredibly proud of every player who showed up, gave their all, and supported one another," Boling said.
Aristoi's mascot, Griffy, was also on hand, adding to the school spirit atmosphere.
Aristoi Classical Academy is a public charter school located on Morton Road in Katy.
Aristoi
The Aristoi Classical Academy 7th/8th grade boys 2026 soccer team.
Team Rosters:
Girls Varsity:
- Rachel Lajaunie — 12th grade
- Taylor Madison — 12th grade
- Valentina Bousleiman — 12th grade
- Christiana Feming — 12th grade
- Brynlee English — 11th grade
- Olivia Spellman — 11th grade
- Caylin Christensen — 11th grade
- Ava Wilson — 11th grade
- Emma Clark — 11th grade
- Sarah Lajaunie — 10th grade
- Isabella Vinton — 10th grade
- Isabella Escobedo — 10th grade
- Reyna Thurston — 9th grade
- Mercedes Gaytan — 9th grade
- Mia Moore — 9th grade
- Leslie Hirst — 9th grade
- Alina Bustillo — 9th grade
- Liana Lopez — 9th grade
Coaches: Andrea Altamirano, Courtney Garcia, Russel Stepp
Girls grade 6, 7 and 8 team
- Sydney Tettleton — 8th grade
- Felicity Zelnik — 8th grade
- Haven Oveda — 8th grade
- Hope Donelson — 8th grade
- Lucy Clark — 8th grade
- Sarah Mustafa — 8th grade
- Annelise Babu — 7th grade
- Brooklyn Smith — 7th grade
- Caroline Macias — 7th grade
- Emily McClain — 7th grade
- Joey Wang — 7th grade
- Josie Ludwig — 7th grade
- Veronica Barquero — 7th grade
- Elora Chapa — 6th grade
- Madison Galan — 6th grade
- Penelope Hovis — 6th grade
- Scarlet Nelson — 6th grade
- Victoria Medina — 6th grade
- Margot Shurtz — 5th grade
- Paula Perez
Coaches: Adam Ludwig, Tony Babu
Boys grade 7, and 8 team
- Asanali Tulendyeiv
- Damola Omisore
- Andrew Coker
- Andrew Charba
- Oscar McLoughlin
- Everett Gnau
- Christian Vargas
- Brody Barnhouse
- Kamp Murphy
- Leo Williams
- Timi Awotoipe
- Toby Famuyiwa
- Josh Udofia
- Gian Perez
- Jotham Onwusa
- Tony Falkun
- Peter Awotoipe
- Conner Vu
- Tyler Barnes
- Gabe Meyer
- Issac Santos
- Andrew Dach
- Renzo D’Ambrsio
- Ethan Agudelo
- Nico Jones
Coach: Freddie Cox
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