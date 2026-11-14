Aristoi Classical Academy celebrates two more state championships

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy's Aristoi Classical Academy won two state championships and earned three runner-up finishes Nov. 7, sending five teams to championship games at the Texas Charter School Academic & Athletic League state tournaments in San Marcos.

All five teams won their semifinal games, with the varsity girls flag football and varsity boys volleyball teams capturing state titles. The varsity girls volleyball, varsity boys flag football and junior high boys flag football teams finished as runners-up.

The victories brought Aristoi's total to three state team championships this fall, following the varsity girls cross country team's title in October.

Girls flag football wins state championship

Aristoi's varsity girls flag football team completed a postseason run that included regional and state championships, opening the state tournament with a 53-0 semifinal victory over Somerset Academy Brooks of San Antonio.

The Lady Griffins then defeated Harmony Science Academy of El Paso 19-12 in the championship game to secure the state title.

Both games were played Nov. 7 at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium on the Texas State University campus in San Marcos.

Four members of the championship team — Emma Clark, Sarah Lajaunie, Mia Moore and Leslie Hirst — also competed on Aristoi's varsity girls cross country team that won the state championship Oct. 17. The four athletes earned two state team championships in just three weeks.

Coach Courtney Garcia said the flag football players' development extended well beyond their performance on the field.

“The growth the team made, both mentally and physically, has been tremendous,” Garcia said. “Even more than that, watching them grow together as a team, learn to trust one another, and build the bond they share has been something special.”

Garcia said she hopes the players appreciate what they accomplished individually and collectively.

“I’m so thankful for the time we’ve had together and the opportunity to coach such an amazing group of young ladies,” she said. “I hope they recognize how much they’ve accomplished, not just as athletes, but as teammates and individuals.”

The championship followed a season in which the team overcame setbacks after going undefeated the previous year.

Assistant coach Doug Thompson said before the state tournament that those challenges helped prepare the players for postseason competition.

“It’s been challenging after going undefeated last year and experiencing some growing pains this season,” Thompson said. “But we were able to avenge those losses in the Regional Finals, which gave the girls a lot of confidence heading into this week’s state tournament. As a team, I think we peaked at the right time.”

Thompson said trust among teammates was an important part of the team's success.

“The big thing we’ve really been stressing is trust,” he said. “From there, it’s about trusting your teammates to execute their assignments — whether that’s finishing their routes, locking down a receiver or dropping into their zone.”

Athletic Director Terry Boling, who also coaches the team, said the program places as much emphasis on developing character as it does on winning games.

“We talk a lot about character and trust, and our focus has always been on doing the right thing rather than worrying about the outcome,” Boling said. “Winning is obviously the icing on the cake, but that’s not the purpose. It’s about how the girls relate to one another and stay connected as a team.”

The championship team was coached by Garcia, Thompson and Boling.

Members of the 2026 varsity girls flag football state championship team are:

Emma Clark, Sarah Lajaunie, Rosie Grinestaff, Hadlie Rangel, Abigail Flores, Sammie Williams, Juliana Blazek, Kaydence Galan, Mia Moore, Leslie Hirst, Ava Ulery, Lucy Clark, Hope Donelson, Josie Ludwig, Israelle Easterling and Jene Broomfield.

Boys volleyball completes championship season

× 1 of 2 Expand Aristoi Aristoi Classical Academy's varsity boys volleyball team celebrates its 2026 state championship after defeating Founders Classical Academy of Lewisville in four sets Nov. 7 × 2 of 2 Expand Aristoi Aristoi Classical Academy's varsity girls flag football team celebrates its 2026 state championship after defeating Harmony Science Academy of El Paso 19-12 Prev Next

Aristoi's varsity boys volleyball team also brought home a state championship, completing a postseason run that included district and regional titles.

Playing at Owen Goodnight Middle School in San Marcos, the Griffins defeated STISD Science Academy of South Texas in three sets in the semifinals.

They advanced to face Founders Classical Academy of Lewisville in the championship match, winning in four sets to claim the state title.

Head coach Russell Stepp and assistant coach Ashley Stepp guided the team through its championship season.

“I'm proud of these boys. They worked hard, they love volleyball,” Russell Stepp said. “It was a great season.”

Boling said the team's success reflected the players' willingness to embrace their individual responsibilities while working toward a common goal.

“It was a joy to watch these young men grow throughout the season, not only in their skill as volleyball players, but in their ability to work together with a purpose,” Boling said.

“I believed they learned that a team is made stronger when each player embraces his role and commits himself to the good of the whole. By the end of the season, they had become a formidable team. Their state championship was a fitting reward for their hard work.”

The Griffins finished the season as district, regional and state champions.

Members of the 2026 varsity boys volleyball state championship team are:

Abraham Alvarez, Chance Hodges, Grayson Hovis, Caleb Chapa, Quincy Square, Zimchi Ude, Tyson Moore, Nico Moreno, Agustin Alvarez, Julius Vue and Zube Ude.

Three more Aristoi teams reach state championship games

Three additional Aristoi teams advanced to state championship games, giving the school five finalists across its varsity and junior high athletic programs.

The varsity girls volleyball team, coached by Heiliger and Russell Stepp, finished as state runner-up.

The varsity boys flag football team, coached by Pepper, also reached the championship game before finishing second.

Aristoi's junior high boys flag football team, coached by Oliphant, completed the school's five-team showing with another state runner-up finish.

All three teams won their semifinal contests to earn places in their respective championship games.

Cross country championship brings fall total to three state titles

Aristoi's success in San Marcos followed another state championship just three weeks earlier.

On Oct. 17, the varsity girls cross country team won the TCSAAL state championship at Southwestern University in Georgetown, finishing first among 12 teams.

The Griffins entered the competition ranked fourth but captured the championship with 59 points. Four runners finished among the top 10 in a field of 98 competitors, and all seven members of the team recorded personal-best times.

Leslie Hirst led Aristoi with a fourth-place finish, followed by Mia Moore in sixth and Sarah Lajaunie in 10th. Emma Clark was also a member of the championship team.

The cross country victory, combined with the Nov. 7 titles in girls flag football and boys volleyball, gave Aristoi three state team championships in less than a month.

RELATED STORY: Aristoi girls win state cross country championship after lesson in humility

Coaches credit teamwork, families and school support

Boling said the championships and runner-up finishes reflected the commitment of the athletes and coaches, along with the support of families, administrators and the school's booster club.

“Leadership is never done alone,” Boling said. “Everyone who has helped this program grow — from the coaches and booster club to the administration and parents — has stood behind us and supported us.”

For Aristoi, the results capped a fall season in which three teams won state championships and three others finished as runners-up, demonstrating the school's success across multiple sports and age groups.

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