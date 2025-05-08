Aristoi Classical Academy Celebrates Student Athlete College Signings

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Two standout Aristoi Classical Academy senior volleyball athletes committed to play at the collegiate level during signing ceremonies recently, marking significant achievements for the charter school's growing athletic program.

Chlorissa Tyner signed her letter of intent Thursday to play volleyball at United States Sports University on an athletic scholarship, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

"Chloe embodies the heart and soul of Aristoi volleyball," said coach Tracy Heiliger. "Her work ethic, perseverance and commitment to excellence have inspired everyone around her throughout her impressive high school career."

× Expand Aristoi Chlorissa Tyner

Caroline Opperman committed Tuesday to play volleyball at prestigious Benedictine College, where she'll continue to develop her skills at the collegiate level.

"Caroline is super compliant, super hardworking and always a yes person," Heiliger said. "She's always asking how she can help others, demonstrating the leadership qualities that have made her a valuable team player."

× Expand Aristoi Caroline Opperman

Both well-attended signing events featured coaches Heiliger and Dr. Russell Stepp, athletic director Terrence Boling, coach LuQuenta Bates from Katy Stars Volleyball Club, supportive families, friends and fellow students celebrating these remarkable student-athletes and their accomplishments.

Aristoi Classical Academy, located at 5610 Morton Road in Katy, a top-rated tuition-free public charter school serving kindergarten through 12th grade, offers an academically challenging classical liberal arts education that prepares students for success in college and beyond.