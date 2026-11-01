Aristoi athletics sweeps regional championships, sends five teams to state tournaments

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Aristoi Classical Academy celebrated a remarkable day of athletic success Saturday, winning all six of its regional championship competitions and advancing five teams to state tournaments.

The Griffins finished the day 6-0, capturing regional titles in boys and girls volleyball and flag football across varsity, junior varsity and junior high school competition.

"What a Saturday for Aristoi Athletics! We had six teams competing in the Regional Finals, and we went 6-0 on the day!" Athletic Directory Terry Boling wrote in a message to the Aristoi athletic community.

"What an incredible accomplishment for our athletes and coaches."

The junior varsity girls volleyball team finished its season as regional champions, while both varsity volleyball teams advanced to state competition.

Aristoi's flag football teams also swept their regional finals, with the junior high boys, varsity girls and varsity boys teams each earning a trip to state.

Six regional champions

The regional championship teams are:

JV girls volleyball: Regional champions; season concluded.

Varsity girls volleyball: Advancing to state.

Varsity boys volleyball: Advancing to state.

Junior high boys flag football: Advancing to state.

Varsity girls flag football: Advancing to state.

Varsity boys flag football: Advancing to state.

"Five of our teams now have the opportunity to represent Aristoi at the State Tournament next weekend!" Boling wrote.

The JV girls Volleyball team ended the season as regional champs but JV teams do on advance to state.

The results mark an impressive accomplishment for Aristoi's athletic program, with teams from three grade-level divisions earning regional championships on the same day.

The five qualifying teams are scheduled to compete in state tournaments next weekend.

"What a special day for Griffin Nation!" Boling wrote.