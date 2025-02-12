49 Katy ISD Athletes Sign College Commitments on National Signing Day

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Forty-nine student-athletes from Katy Independent School District signed national letters of intent Wednesday to continue their athletic careers at colleges across the country.

The signees represent eight sports, including football, soccer, golf, swimming, softball, baseball, volleyball and track and field.

"We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes for their hard work, dedication and commitment," said Lance Carter, executive director of athletics in Katy ISD. "Signing a college scholarship is a testament to their perseverance and passion, and we can't wait to see them thrive at the next level!"

See photos

The complete list of signees:

CINCO RANCH Football — Kellen Lecronier, Air Force

JORDAN Soccer — Kyleigh Chavis, LSU-Eunice; Aiden Erol, Texas-Dallas; Ashley Hernandez, Carnegie Mellon; Kelsey Wallace, Sul Ross State Golf — Leia McKenzie, Iona Swimming — Gracie Solis, Incarnate Word Football — Brayden Coffie, Blinn College

KATY Football — Ryan Carbone, Hillsdale College; Raymond Jackson, Nelson; Isaiah Olotu-Judah, Navarro JC; Jon Stephens, UTSA Softball — Brooke Fechner, McLennan CC; Caylee Gaytan, Indiana State; Hailey Gore, Houston; Montgomery Henderson, Oklahoma State; Danielle Jaramillo, Hendrix; Avery Porter, Missouri; Lauryn Soken, LSU; Paige Stall, Cisco Volleyball — Kaysen Miller, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Kennedy Pike, undecided

MAYDE CREEK Football — Tremion Bryant, McMurry; Johnaton Haywood, Southern Nazarene Volleyball — Melanie Gasca, Hill College Cross Country/Track — Roy Sixtos, St. Thomas Swimming/Diving — Mia Valentine, Ouachita Baptist

MORTON RANCH Baseball — Noah Stevens, Eureka College

PAETOW Football — Nicholas Elko, Texas-Permian Basin; Kai Nguyen, Minot State; Ikenna Nwobu, McNeese State; Joshua Scott, Arkansas-Monticello; Derrick Thomas, Kilgore College; Kylen White, McMurry

SEVEN LAKES Football — Layne Bangert, Rhodes College; John Paul Johnson, Benedictine

TAYLOR Football — Scott Lewis, Central Lakes; Logan Martinez, Morgan State; Hank Tulenko, Southwestern Golf — Preston Chabaud, Texas-Tyler Track and Field — Josephine Flynt, Tennessee Softball — Ariana Hughes, Colorado School of Mines; Alyssa Sharrock, Seward College

TOMPKINS Football — Cade Bauer, Midwestern State; Bisi Bello, Lamar; Kendree Madriz, Hardin-Simmons; Deacon Parish, Blinn College; Justin Thierheimer, Hardin-Simmons Volleyball — Simi Elliott, UNLV; Brooklynn Merrell, Austin Peay State