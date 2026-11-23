40 Katy ISD student-athletes announce college commitments

KATY, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — Forty Katy Independent School District student-athletes from six high schools celebrated National Signing Day, announcing their commitments to continue their academic and athletic careers at colleges and universities across the country.

The students will compete in baseball, basketball, cheerleading, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, track and volleyball.

“National Signing Day represents years of commitment, sacrifice and determination from our student-athletes,” said Lance Carter, Katy ISD executive director of athletics. “These students will compete at the next level and pursue their academic goals knowing how proud we are of their accomplishments and their future successes.”

Seven Lakes High School led the district with 10 college commitments, followed by Katy and Jordan high schools with nine each.

The following students were recognized by Katy ISD:

Cinco Ranch High School

Lindsey Deleon — Softball, Navarro College

Ashlyn Edwards — Volleyball, University of Scranton

Rahima Kone — Volleyball, Trinity University

Gabrielle Perez — Softball, San Jacinto College

Sydni Vandeventer — Softball, San Jacinto College

Brooklyn York — Soccer, Florida Southern College

Katy High School

Lauren Acopa — Cross country and track, Houston Christian University

Baylee Corcoran — Soccer, Auburn University

Gianna Emeish — Cross country and track, University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

Ryan Gonzales — Baseball, Wayland Baptist University

Mason Gore — Baseball, Temple College

Kaylin O’Leary — Soccer, Hardin-Simmons University

Kailey St. John — Soccer, South Carolina State University

Gino Tonielli — Baseball, Texas State University

Lane Watson — Baseball, Northeast Texas Community College

Jordan High School

Julia Cleary — Soccer, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Keely Gorman — Soccer, Dallas Baptist University

Luke Janik — Golf, LeTourneau University

Carlie Lewis — Basketball, East Central University

Cole Matthias — Golf, University of the Incarnate Word

Mackenzie Morris — Cheerleading, Sam Houston State University

Jenilee Ngo — Volleyball, Sam Houston State University

Cooper Rolens — Volleyball, East Texas Baptist University

Jada Wright — Volleyball, Texas Southern University

Seven Lakes High School

Carla Angueira-Colombani — Track, Duke University

Gracie Hobin — Volleyball, Vanderbilt University

Camryn Lumpkin — Soccer, Palm Beach Atlantic University

Sienna Marchitello — Soccer, Florida Southern College

Willtrace Ngoh — Volleyball, University of Florida

Payton Rich — Softball, Tyler Junior College

Isiah Santos — Basketball, University of Minnesota

Nicko Silvas — Baseball, Erskine College

Dean Spencer — Basketball, University of Illinois Chicago

Dmitrijs Sterbs — Swimming, Indiana University Indianapolis

Taylor High School

Camila Riebeling — Soccer, California Baptist University

Eva Kate Simoncic — Volleyball, University of the Incarnate Word

Tompkins High School

Kyla Corey — Softball, Western Oklahoma State College

Naomi Medeiros — Soccer, McNeese State University

Kaylee Segura — Softball, Bryant University

Hans Patagoc — Basketball, St. Edward’s University

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