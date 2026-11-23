40 Katy ISD student-athletes announce college commitments
KATY, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — Forty Katy Independent School District student-athletes from six high schools celebrated National Signing Day, announcing their commitments to continue their academic and athletic careers at colleges and universities across the country.
The students will compete in baseball, basketball, cheerleading, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, track and volleyball.
“National Signing Day represents years of commitment, sacrifice and determination from our student-athletes,” said Lance Carter, Katy ISD executive director of athletics. “These students will compete at the next level and pursue their academic goals knowing how proud we are of their accomplishments and their future successes.”
Seven Lakes High School led the district with 10 college commitments, followed by Katy and Jordan high schools with nine each.
The following students were recognized by Katy ISD:
Cinco Ranch High School
- Lindsey Deleon — Softball, Navarro College
- Ashlyn Edwards — Volleyball, University of Scranton
- Rahima Kone — Volleyball, Trinity University
- Gabrielle Perez — Softball, San Jacinto College
- Sydni Vandeventer — Softball, San Jacinto College
- Brooklyn York — Soccer, Florida Southern College
Katy High School
- Lauren Acopa — Cross country and track, Houston Christian University
- Baylee Corcoran — Soccer, Auburn University
- Gianna Emeish — Cross country and track, University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
- Ryan Gonzales — Baseball, Wayland Baptist University
- Mason Gore — Baseball, Temple College
- Kaylin O’Leary — Soccer, Hardin-Simmons University
- Kailey St. John — Soccer, South Carolina State University
- Gino Tonielli — Baseball, Texas State University
- Lane Watson — Baseball, Northeast Texas Community College
Jordan High School
- Julia Cleary — Soccer, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Keely Gorman — Soccer, Dallas Baptist University
- Luke Janik — Golf, LeTourneau University
- Carlie Lewis — Basketball, East Central University
- Cole Matthias — Golf, University of the Incarnate Word
- Mackenzie Morris — Cheerleading, Sam Houston State University
- Jenilee Ngo — Volleyball, Sam Houston State University
- Cooper Rolens — Volleyball, East Texas Baptist University
- Jada Wright — Volleyball, Texas Southern University
Seven Lakes High School
- Carla Angueira-Colombani — Track, Duke University
- Gracie Hobin — Volleyball, Vanderbilt University
- Camryn Lumpkin — Soccer, Palm Beach Atlantic University
- Sienna Marchitello — Soccer, Florida Southern College
- Willtrace Ngoh — Volleyball, University of Florida
- Payton Rich — Softball, Tyler Junior College
- Isiah Santos — Basketball, University of Minnesota
- Nicko Silvas — Baseball, Erskine College
- Dean Spencer — Basketball, University of Illinois Chicago
- Dmitrijs Sterbs — Swimming, Indiana University Indianapolis
Taylor High School
- Camila Riebeling — Soccer, California Baptist University
- Eva Kate Simoncic — Volleyball, University of the Incarnate Word
Tompkins High School
Kyla Corey — Softball, Western Oklahoma State College
Naomi Medeiros — Soccer, McNeese State University
Kaylee Segura — Softball, Bryant University
Hans Patagoc — Basketball, St. Edward’s University
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