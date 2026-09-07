371 runners and walkers take part in Katy Labor Day 5K

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A total of 371 runners and walkers took part in the Katy Labor Day 5K on Monday, with Richmond runner Calum Neff finishing first overall and Katy's Alyssa Jochen winning the women's division.

The annual race at Villagio Town Center in Cinco Ranch brought together competitive runners, recreational runners, walkers and families for a Labor Day morning event organized by the Katy Area Running Club.

The club says its purpose is to build a running community through “inspiration, positivity, and encouragement,” and it welcomes runners and walkers of all abilities.

Neff finishes first overall

Neff, 42, completed the 5K in 15 minutes, 29.5 seconds, finishing nearly a minute ahead of the rest of the field.

Christopher Wise, 26, also of Richmond, placed second overall in 16:26.0. Adolfo Gome, 44, of Richmond, finished third in 17:56.1.

The top three male finishers were:

Calum Neff, Richmond — 15:29.5 Christopher Wise, Richmond — 16:26.0 Adolfo Gome, Richmond — 17:56.1

Katy's Jochen wins women's division

Jochen, 28, was the fastest woman, completing the course in 19:35.8 and placing sixth overall.

Ariana Sears, 26, of Cypress finished second among women in 20:48.3, while Paula Santos, 39, of Katy placed third in 21:18.1.

The top three female finishers were:

Alyssa Jochen, Katy — 19:35.8 Ariana Sears, Cypress — 20:48.3 Paula Santos, Katy — 21:18.1

Labor Day tradition in Katy

The chip-timed race was held on a certified 5K course and was open to runners and walkers of varying ages and abilities.

Ainsley's Angels athletes were given an early start before the rest of the 5K field. The event also included activities for younger participants and families.

The race, formerly known as the Back to School 5K, has become an annual Labor Day event in the Katy area.

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Race supports two organizations

Proceeds from the event benefit The Ballard House and Ainsley's Angels of America.

The Ballard House provides temporary housing at no cost to patients and caregivers who travel to the Houston area for medical treatment.

Ainsley's Angels works to make endurance events accessible to people with disabilities by pairing athlete riders with volunteer runners who push specialized racing chairs.

The Katy Area Running Club is a nonprofit organization serving runners throughout the Katy area.

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