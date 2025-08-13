2025 football preview: Tompkins Falcons

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Tompkins football team enters the 2025 season with renewed confidence and championship aspirations, building on the resilience that carried the Falcons from a 1-3 start to a playoff berth last year as they pursue an eighth consecutive postseason appearance.

"It says a lot about who they are, and I am so super proud of those guys and how hard they worked to win some must-win games to get in the playoffs," coach Todd McVey said.

The competition — and avoiding complacency — remain key as Tompkins strives for an eighth straight playoff appearance.

"Everybody understands you're competing every day for your spot," McVey said. "Complacency kills the whole lot of things, and we don't want to be complacent. We want to continue to work extremely hard each season. It's its own entity, and I think these kids understand that."

Juniors Ethan Meadows and Carter Young will lead the Falcons' rushing game.

"Those two are kind of a good combo," McVey said. "They work really well together. They have both blocked for each other. They both can catch the ball coming out of the backfield, doing some different things. We're excited about those guys being back there and getting after it."

Junior J.P. Vaclavik returns at quarterback.

"He has done a good job coming out of our seven-on-seven to the state tournament, and he has a great feel for the receivers," McVey said.

Senior Dylan Wheeler is coming up from the junior varsity and expected to make his mark at wide receiver.

"He's had a really good spring, he's gotten better at everything he's doing," McVey said.

Another J.P., senior J.P. Culotta, will lead the offensive line.

"He's been a guy that's been up there," McVey said. "He's probably the leader of the offensive line."

On defense, the Falcons will be led by junior defensive linemen Dominic Collaso and Leo Flett.

"They've had a really good offseason, and they're blue-collar guys who work their tails off," McVey said.

Seniors Walker McEachern and Charles Holberry, along with junior Colten Simonson, will lead the linebackers.

"Walker was brought up late in the season, so he got some quality reps as we went into the playoffs," McVey said.

Senior Riley Jones is a returning starter in the secondary.

"He got a lot of time last year, and he did a great job for us," McVey said.

For the Falcons, the new opportunities of 2025 require a renewed work ethic.

"You need to not relax and sit back and look at whatever you did," McVey said. "It's what you're doing in front of you now. That's important."

Read our other 2025 football preview stories here.

2025 Falcons schedule

Aug. 28 Cy Ranch at Tompkins 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Sept. 5 Tompkins at Bridgeland 7 p.m. at CFFCU Stadium

Sept. 13 Tompkins at Jordan 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Sept. 19 Paetow at Tompkins 6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Oct. 3 Tompkins at Mayde Creek 6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Oct. 9 Morton Ranch at Tompkins 7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Oct. 17 Tompkins at Cinco Ranch 7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Oct. 23 Seven Lakes at Tompkins 6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Oct. 30 Tompkins at Katy 7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Nov. 7 Taylor at Tompkins 7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium