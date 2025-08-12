2025 football preview: Taylor Mustangs

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Chris Babin brings extensive District 19-6A experience to his new role as Taylor's head football coach, tasked with turning around a program that struggled to a 2-8 record (1-7 in district play) last season. The new Mustangs coach spent the past 4 years as an assistant at Jordan, where he helped guide the Falcons to playoff appearances in his final 2 seasons.

Babin's path to Katy began with a family decision. His son dances in the Houston Ballet pre-professional program, prompting Babin to resign his head coaching position at Lumberton so the family could relocate to the Houston area. That move led to a meeting with Jordan coach Mike Rabe, who offered him the running backs coaching position. Babin quickly advanced through the ranks, earning promotion to defensive coordinator for his final 3 seasons with the Falcons.

"He did a great job for us," Rabe said of Babin. "He was here through most of the opening of this school. I'm excited for him to take over that program and look forward to seeing what he can do."

Babin is bringing those high expectations to his new role at Taylor. "Shoot, my expectations are to be a playoff team now," Babin said. "Whether it's possible to take over a new program and transition from one district win to enough to make the playoffs in one of the best districts in Texas, we shall see."

Seniors Javier Garrett, Xavier Haynes and Josh Jacobson will be key to Taylor's rushing attack. Babin said they all possess unique skills.

"Xavier's a slashing, physical runner," Babin said. "He's just a super good athlete for being that size (230 lbs.) and he's got a great skill set that can grind a football team down. Jacobson is really fast. He can really run. All three of those guys are going to catch it and they're going to run it."

Senior Garrett Barham returns at quarterback after starting the final 4 games last season. "He's got a really blessed arm," Babin said. "He can really throw the football. Knowing that he was going to be around, trying to structure that passing game to play to his strengths was one of my priorities."

Babin said many of last year's starters have graduated. "It's kind of a youth movement with our offensive line," Babin said. Sophomore center Zach Berman will anchor the line. "He's going to be really good," Babin said. Another key lineman is junior C.J. Hylton, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 280 pounds.

On defense, junior Bryce Pittman will lead the defensive line. "He had a really good spring," Babin said.

Junior Anderson Tanner, who played on the defensive line last season, will transition to lead the linebackers. Senior Connor Chnupa and junior Jonathan Rodriguez will anchor the secondary. Seniors Landon Pina and Owen Brown are also expected to be among the leaders to watch.

Haynes, who is expected to be a key contributor on offense, will also see time on defense. Babin described Haynes as a college-level safety who was switched to running back a couple of years ago.

"He'll get some totes on the offensive side, but he'll roll in that secondary," Babin said.

The Mustangs have made team strength, as measured by how much players can squat, a point of emphasis during the offseason.

"I don't really care how much you weigh," Babin said. "I really care how much you can squat. That's really all I care about, because at this level of football, you've got to be able to move people by force. Everybody's fast and everybody has numbers, I think the difference is how strong your team is. When I walked in January, there were 4 kids that could squat over 400. When I walked out in May for a week off before summer camp, we had 40 kids that could squat over 400 and 5 that could squat over 500."

2025 MUSTANGS SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: Taylor at Cy Woods, 7 p.m., CFFCU Stadium

Sept. 4: Fort Bend Bush at Taylor, 7:30 p.m., Rhodes Stadium

Sept. 11: Mayde Creek at Taylor, 7 p.m., Legacy Stadium

Sept. 18: Taylor at Morton Ranch, 7 p.m., Rhodes Stadium

Sept. 26: Cinco Ranch at Taylor, 6:30 p.m., Legacy Stadium

Oct. 2: Taylor at Seven Lakes, 6:30 p.m., Legacy Stadium

Oct. 10: Katy at Taylor, 6:30 p.m., Legacy Stadium

Oct. 24: Taylor at Jordan, 7 p.m., Rhodes Stadium

Oct. 31: Paetow at Taylor, 6:30 p.m., Legacy Stadium

Nov. 7: Taylor at Tompkins, 7 p.m., Rhodes Stadium