2025 football preview: Paetow Panthers

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Paetow is looking to build on last season's success as the Panthers enter 2025 with high expectations. The team started strong at 6-1 before finishing with a solid 7-4 overall record (6-2 in District 19-6A) and earning a bi-district playoff appearance.

"We're definitely going to fight," coach David Hicks said. "My expectations are pretty high. I think we have a great group of kids."

If Hicks sounds a bit sentimental, it's understandable. He became coach midway through the 2022 season and is now entering his third full season at the helm.

"This is actually the group of kids that came in with me," Hicks said. "I'm really, really excited. They've really bought into the work and there's been a lot of growth."

Junior running back Curtis Zeno will be a key offensive returner for the Panthers.

"He'll be our leading back," Hicks said. "He's an awesome leader, a great kid, and he works really, really hard." Other key running backs include Javon Rodriguez, who plays in the slot and at running back, and senior fullback Kenneth Lee.

Senior Cole Davlin is expected to start at quarterback after playing on the Paetow junior varsity last season. "He's awesome, a great kid, a great leader for us," Hicks said. "He works really hard."

The Panthers return two offensive line starters from last year. One of them, senior William Thornton, will be a captain this season. Hicks said Thornton can play either guard or center. Juniors Joe Pettigrew and Fernando Lizama are also expected to be leaders on the line.

"We have just a lot of young kids that are going to provide a lot of depth," Hicks said.

Hicks said the wide receiver position is the strength of the team. Senior Derek Stevenson is committed to play college football at San Diego State.

"He runs a 4.3 in the 40," Hicks said. He's this awesome, great kid."

Junior Tyler Washington has an offer to play college football at UTSA. Hicks said junior Boyelayefa Debekeme is another wide receiver expected to get college offers.

On defense, senior defensive lineman Daryl Campbell returns. Hicks said Campbell is committed to playing college football at Vanderbilt. "He's going to be our big one in the middle," Hicks said. The strength of our defense starts up front and he is our strength."

Senior defensive lineman Samuel Wright has some college offers as well.

"We've got a lot of talent," Hicks said.

Junior Cayden Ayro is expected to be a leader among the linebackers. He is the son of Paetow defensive coordinator Charlie Ayro.

"He's super smart and a really hard worker," Hicks said.

Senior Jeffery Philon is expected to be another key contributor at linebacker.

In the secondary, senior Jaeden Spelmon is a returning three-year starter who plays cornerback and safety. He was second-team all-district. Senior Cordae Crist is a captain. Junior Key'Tavien Williams was third-team all-district.

Senior Hayden Wessel is the Paetow kicker.

"She works hard, just like everybody else," Hicks said. "This is Paetow football. There's a standard there. It's going to be hard-nose, blue collar football, where we outwork everybody else. Whenever you talk about the time that we put in, not only as coaches, but the kids, one thing they always say is nobody's going to outwork us. And that's the standard that we live by, that we outwork everybody else. If somebody else puts in two hours, that means we've got to put in three."

2025 Panthers schedule

Aug. 30

Paetow at Langham Creek

6 p.m. at CFFCU Stadium

Sept. 6

Spring Dekaney at Paetow

7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Sept. 19

Paetow at Tompkins

6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Sept. 25

Mayde Creek at Paetow

7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Oct. 3

Paetow at Morton Ranch

7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Oct. 10

Cinco Ranch at Paetow

7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Oct. 16

Paetow at Seven Lakes

7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Oct. 24

Katy at Paetow

6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Oct. 31

Paetow at Taylor

6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Nov. 7

Jordan at Paetow

6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium