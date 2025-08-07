2025 football preview: Katy Tigers

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Better the hunted than the hunter. At least that's how the Katy Tigers are looking at defending their 2024 district title.

The Tigers finished 11-2 overall (8-0 in District 19-6A) last year and lost to North Shore in the Division I regional round. Now they are aiming for a fifth consecutive district title.

"That's the challenge we face every day," coach Gary Joseph said, adding that the consistency begins with the players.

Given the program's strong tradition, the kids don't want to be the group that doesn't win or have success, Joseph said, and their parents feel the same way, so that helps encourage everyone.

"I'm thankful to have a program that's been consistent," he added.

There's a strong tradition to defend. The last time the Tigers failed to make the playoffs was in 1990. The last time the Tigers failed to win the district title was in 2020. That year, Tompkins defeated Katy to win the district title, but Katy made the playoffs as a runner-up and went on to win the state title.

For 2025, the Tigers begin with a strong offensive line, where senior LeMar Brown will be a leader. Joseph said Brown has matured as a player and has great leadership qualities. "He's the hardest working kid in the program," Joseph said. Junior Isaac Coughran, a second-team all-district defensive lineman last season, is expected to contribute on the offensive line as well.

Senior Jakson Franklin will be the starting quarterback, but Joseph said the Tigers expect to play two quarterbacks as they build depth at the position. Junior Mason Hartwell is expected to see some playing time.

"I don't want to get caught short if something happens," Joseph said.

The running game will be led by senior Trey Hill, a two-year starter who was all-district last season and second-team all-district in 2023.

"Trey has started for us since his sophomore year," Joseph said. "He's done a really good job." Junior Tony Manuel, junior M.J. Benas and sophomore C.J. Watts are expected to contribute as well.

The defense will be led by junior defensive linemen Terry Brister and Josiah Martinez. "Brister started 13 games for us last year and did a good job," Joseph said, adding that Martinez is one of the better athletes on the team. Joseph said the depth the Tigers have on the defensive line enabled the coaches to move Coughran to the offensive line.

At linebacker, senior Jeremiah Smith returns and is being moved from outside to inside linebacker. Smith is a two-year returning starter and was a first-team all-district player last year. In 2023, he was both first-team all-district and the District 19-6A Newcomer of the Year.

Senior Reid Garrelts, an honorable mention all-district selection last season, also returns, along with junior Aferi Davies.

In the secondary, senior Isaiah McMillan, a first-team unanimous all-district selection, returns, as does senior Mason Dismuke, a second-team all-district selection. Senior Joshua Garcia, a third-team all-district selection, also returns.

Cooper Knott, who also plays in the secondary and was a second-team all-district multi-purpose player, returns as the team's kicker.

2025 Tigers schedule

Aug. 30

Dickinson at Katy

7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Sept. 5

Katy at Atascocita

Kickoff TBD at Turner Stadium

Sept. 12

Morton Ranch at Katy

7:30 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Sept. 18

Katy at Cinco Ranch

6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Sept. 26

Seven Lakes at Katy

7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Oct. 10

Katy at Taylor

6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Oct. 16

Jordan at Katy

6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Oct. 24

Katy at Paetow

6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Oct. 30

Tompkins at Katy

7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Nov. 6

Katy at Mayde Creek

7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium