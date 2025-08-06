2025 football preview: Jordan Warriors

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Mike Rabe's vision for building the Jordan Warriors from the ground up when he became their first head coach in 2021 is bearing fruit as the program looks ahead to continued growth.

The program is on the rise. Following an initial 3-6 record in 2021, the Warriors have improved each season. Last year, the Warriors finished with an 11-2 record (7-1 in District 19-6A) and made their second consecutive playoff appearance.

"It's a great community," Rabe said. "The kids love football here. They're always willing to get better. It's been an exciting place to work."

The Warriors are looking to build on their success in 2025 and have some talented players to make that happen. On offense, junior wide receiver Landon Williams will lead the returning starters. "He had a good season last year," Rabe said. "We're excited to see what he can do this year." Senior running back Tanner West and senior quarterback Beau Bryant also return for Jordan.

The offensive line will be interesting to watch. Rabe said several sophomores got playing time last year, and the team was able to build depth as a result.

"We think we'll be fine on the offensive line," Rabe said. "We've got good depth there. The competition for those starting spots will be good."

On defense, senior Jimmy-Phrisco Alo-Suliafu and junior Elijah Wright lead the line. "Our defensive line is pretty well intact right now," Rabe said.

The linebackers are all new faces this season. Senior Aiden Tang, Carson Strong, Brayden Monette, junior Guilherme Amaral and sophomore Tucker Hess are all in the mix. "That competition took place over the spring, and it will continue at the beginning of football season," Rabe said.

Senior defensive backs Zach Taylor and Austin Baird will lead the secondary. Both are returning starters.

The competition is on for the kicker's job. The Jordan roster lists four kickers—junior Jonah France, senior Jiajing Chen, junior Xander Bullard and senior Sebastian Baptista.

Rabe knows repeating will be tough, and several teams are looking to make breakthroughs in 2025. Predicting the district race, therefore, is tough.

"It's hard to say right now," Rabe said. "There's a lot of good football players in this district. There are good coaches. I don't know who will emerge as the season takes place. We're just focused on us and trying to get better each week."

2025 Warriors schedule

Aug. 29

Cy-Creek at Jordan

7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Sept. 5

Fort Bend Travis at Jordan

7:30 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Sept. 13

Tompkins at Jordan

7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Sept. 19

Jordan at Mayde Creek

7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Sept. 25

Morton Ranch at Jordan

6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Oct. 2

Jordan at Cinco Ranch

7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Oct. 9

Seven Lakes at Jordan

6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Oct. 16

Jordan at Katy

6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Oct. 24

Taylor at Jordan

7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Nov. 7

Jordan at Paetow

6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium