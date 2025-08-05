2025 football preview: Freeman Golden Eagles

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Meet the Freeman Golden Eagles, the newest Katy ISD varsity football team and the third new program since 2018.

For their inaugural varsity football season, the Golden Eagles, like Paetow in 2018 and Jordan in 2021, will not be in a University Interscholastic League athletic district like the other Katy ISD schools. But the Golden Eagles will play what coach John Robinson calls a "renegade" schedule.

"We'll play whoever we'll be able to play," Robinson said. "I want to schedule guys that have some experience and have a measuring stick with where we're at, and see if we do well."

Last season, Freeman fielded both a junior varsity and a freshman team. They both finished with .500 records, Robinson said, with positives to build on and shortcomings to fix.

"We have some core values," Robinson said. "One of them is give great effort, and the thing we try to tell our kids is bring your best. I just want us to play well, do our job, and live with the results. Usually, when you do that, more times than not the winning takes care of itself."

One advantage the Golden Eagles have this season is that there are no seniors on the roster. The players will have time to work together and improve.

"I told our group who were sophomores last year, you guys are all seniors for three years," Robinson said.

Junior C.J. Beaty is expected to start at quarterback.

"He's a phenomenal kid," Robinson said. "He's one of the leaders of the team. He's a quiet stallion. He doesn't say much, but he's there every day. He's leading kids. And he's got a hard job because when you're the quarterback, everybody's looking at you."

Juniors Ayden White and Christian Tillman will lead the running game. Robinson described Tillman as a downhill runner.

"He runs hard, and he's big, strong and fast," Robinson said.

Freshman Jeremiah Cooper also is expected to see some playing time this season.

Sophomore Tristan Cross will lead the wide receivers.

"He's already getting looks by schools," Robinson said. "He already had a couple of offers."

Michael Cherry and Benito Juarez-Garcia will lead the offensive line.

On defense, defensive linemen Brandon Jackson and Jarron Smith will lead a 3-4, multiple-formation defense.

Linebacker Xander Lopez also will be among the leaders.

"He's like a missile," Robinson said. "He's not afraid to stick his nose in there and strike you."

Linebackers Khalii Thomas and Salofi Alexius also are expected to be leaders.

"Those guys have done really, really good," Robinson said. "You get so excited about those guys, and me being a defensive guy (he played linebacker at Stephen F. Austin State University), we're going to be good on defense. Everybody wants to score points and all that, but defense is really where it's at."

For Katy ISD's newest varsity football program, there's an opportunity for growth and for shining stars to show what's possible. Paetow won a state title in 2021 and made the playoffs last year. Jordan has made the playoffs the past two seasons.

"I'm not a big predictor," Robinson said. "If we just go out and do what we're supposed to do, we'll be happy with the results."

2025 Golden Eagles schedule

Aug. 28

Freeman at Tomas

Kickoff TBD at Tomas High School

Sept. 4

Freeman at Fort Bend Marshall

Kickoff TBD at Fort Bend Marshall High School

Sept. 11

Katy Harmony at Freeman

7:30 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Oct. 3

Freeman at Hitchcock

7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium

Oct. 10

Freeman at Austin LASA

7 p.m. at Giddings High School

Oct. 18

KIPP Houston at Freeman

6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Oct. 24

KIPP Sunnyside at Freeman

7 p.m. at Freeman High School

Nov. 1

Long Creek at Freeman

12 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Nov. 8

Tomas at Freeman

12 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium