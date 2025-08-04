2025 football preview: Cinco Ranch Cougars

Here's the corrected version with spelling, flow, and grammar improvements:

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)— "So close, yet so far" is cliché, yet it applies to the past two football seasons at Cinco Ranch High School where the Cougars fell one game short of a playoff berth.

"Our kids, they remember that feeling from last year," coach Chris Dudley said of last year's 4-6 overall record (4-4 in District 19-6A). "Some of these kids remember the feelings from both years, and that's been something that's a driving force throughout the offseason. We've got to be able to finish better so that we're maximizing our potential."

The starting quarterback is senior Davis Roup, who was a backup last year as a junior.

"But as a sophomore, he started the majority of the season," Dudley said. "He threw for 1,700 yards and he was playing as a sophomore because our regular starter got injured for the whole year. It's not often you see a trajectory where a kid plays a ton as a sophomore, doesn't play a whole lot as a junior, and then boom, here he is as a senior, and he's going to be the man again."

The Cougars return two running backs, senior Marcus Gadlin and junior Brayden Gonzalez. "They each kind of have their own unique running style, and we feel we've got two of the best backs around with Marcus and Brayden," Dudley said.

The Cougars have two returners at wide receiver. Senior Drew Tureau has been a dependable big-play target, Dudley said, and sophomore Jacob Chevez will be another leader.

"He was a freshman on the varsity last year and played quite a bit, and had some good games for us," Dudley said. "So you know he's going to be a four-year varsity player when it's all said and done, which is very, very rare at the 6A level."

Senior nose tackle Brayden Hopkins (6'3", 260) will be a leader on the defensive line, as will junior defensive end Jeremy Cendana. "He saw extensive action last year at defensive end and we feel good about his progress as one of our stronger kids," Dudley said.

Senior Jacob Forinash leads the linebackers. "He saw some good action last year, and then we've got a junior, Christian Jackson, who is coming up and is very athletic," Dudley said. "We feel that he's got a chance to be a real special player for us these next two years."

Senior safety Daniel Scarabino, who was third team all-state last year, has been on the varsity since his sophomore year and will lead the secondary. Junior Andrew Reagan, who also plays in the secondary, is expected to continue kicking duties.

"This will be an exciting team, and you know, top to bottom, it's one of the better districts in the state," Dudley said. "I know there are some other ones that are pretty elite, but ours is a tough grind, week to week."

2025 Cougars schedule

Aug. 28 Cinco Ranch at The Woodlands 7 p.m. at Woodforest Stadium

Sept. 4 Tomball at Cinco Ranch 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Sept. 12 Cinco Ranch at Seven Lakes 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Sept. 18 Katy at Cinco Ranch 6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Sept. 26 Cinco Ranch at Taylor 6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium

Oct. 2 Jordan at Cinco Ranch 7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Oct. 10 Cinco Ranch at Paetow 7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Oct. 17 Tompkins at Cinco Ranch 7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Oct. 23 Cinco Ranch at Mayde Creek 7 p.m. at Rhodes Stadium

Oct. 30 Morton Ranch at Cinco Ranch 6:30 p.m. at Legacy Stadium