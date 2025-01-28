School Board Approves Katy ISD 2026-27 Instructional Calendar

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy Independent School District board of trustees approved the district's instructional calendar for 2026-27 at its January meeting.

Classes will begin Aug. 12, 2026. The last day for seniors will be May 14, 2027, while other students will finish May 20, 2027.

See and print the Katy ISD 2026-27 Instructional Calendar

The district, designated as a District of Innovation, can start classes earlier than the traditional late August date. The calendar splits the year into 83 fall instructional days and 89 spring instructional days.

Students and staff will observe Independence Day, Labor Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Memorial Day. The calendar maintains weeklong breaks for Thanksgiving and spring break, plus two weeks for winter holiday.

Trustees also amended the 2025-26 calendar to comply with Texas Education Agency guidance on flex days. The change keeps staff flex day options while counting professional development waiver minutes toward required instruction time.

The district developed the calendar after surveying parents, students and staff on two options earlier this year.