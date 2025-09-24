Salad and Go Closes All Houston-Area Locations

DALLAS, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Texas-based Salad and Go closed all of its Houston-area locations Sept. 19, shuttering stores in Katy, Richmond, Cypress and Sugar Land among other locations as part of a broader closure of 41 Texas restaurants, more than a quarter of the drive-thru salad chain's total locations.The company will continue operating stores in the Dallas area.

The closures represent about two-thirds of the chain's Texas locations and affect Houston, Austin and San Antonio as well as some Dallas-area stores, according to Restaurant Business magazine. The company said it would concentrate on strengthening its presence in the Dallas metro area and Oklahoma, where it operates 10 locations.

All 14 Houston-area locations closed:

3000 N. Durham Drive, Houston

3161 Chimney Rock Road, Houston

9604 Fry Road, Cypress

18830 Noble Seven Lane, Sugar Land

3065 N. Fry Road, Katy

21021 Highland Knolls Drive, Katy

19110 W. Bellfort Blvd., Richmond

2219 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring

1930 W. League City Parkway, League City

2590 E. League City Parkway, League City

7211 Reading Road, Rosenberg

1718 Spring Green Blvd., Katy

3011 FM 1764, La Marque

13345 FM 1488, Magnolia

Salad and Go is a drive-thru fast food chain offering affordable salads and wraps through small stores with no indoor seating and centralized food preparation.

The closures represent a major setback for what had been one of the industry's fastest-growing restaurant chains. Salad and Go finished 2024 with 146 restaurants, more than triple the number it operated in 2021, according to Restaurant Business data.

The retrenchment comes after leadership changes at the Arizona-founded chain. Former Wingstop CEO Charlie Morrison stepped down in November over strategic differences with the board of directors and has since become CEO of Jersey Mike's. CEO Mike Tattersfield, who was named in April, previously led Caribou Coffee, Einstein Restaurant Group and served as chairman of Panera Brands.

"Today, we are making the decision to close 41 stores across the country," CEO Mike Tattersfield said in a statement to Restaurant Business magazine. "Concentrating our efforts will allow us to strengthen the brand and invest more in improving quality, driving innovation and building community."