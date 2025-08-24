Royal ISD Bond Election 2025: $366 Million Package Would Build New High School, Renovate Stadium

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Royal ISD voters will decide on a $366 million bond package in November 2025 after the Board of Trustees unanimously approved placing the school bond election on the ballot.

The three-proposition bond would fund a new high school construction project, renovate Falcon Stadium and purchase land for future school facilities. At the Aug. 11 board meeting, community members Gerald Gassner and Susan Feldman presented recommendations from the Bond Task Force Committee before trustees voted to move forward with the November 2025 election.

The committee recommended building a new Royal ISD high school with related facilities including a livestock barn for agricultural education programs and fine arts spaces. The facilities plan also calls for a complete renovation of Falcon Stadium, which has served as a community gathering place for decades, and acquiring additional land for future district growth.

Three bond propositions will appear on the November 2025 ballot:

Proposition A seeks $350.6 million for school construction and equipment including a new high school and related facilities, including a livestock center, fine arts facilities and other learning spaces.

Proposition B requests $9.5 million to renovate and improve athletic stadium facilities for Royal ISD students and the community.

Proposition C asks for $6 million to purchase land for future school buildings as the district continues to grow.

The 2025 Bond Task Force spent months developing the school bond recommendations after studying the district's facility needs and enrollment projections. Royal ISD officials said they will provide more details about the construction projects and election timeline in coming months.

The bond election represents the district's largest school facilities investment proposal in recent years as Royal ISD works to accommodate growing student enrollment and aging school infrastructure.