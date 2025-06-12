Rosenberg Railroad Museum's Annual Railfest 2025

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Rosenberg Railroad Museum will present its annual Railfest on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in historic downtown Rosenberg, offering families and train enthusiasts a chance to experience Texas railroad history.

The popular family event will feature full-sized rolling stock, detailed model railroad layouts and restored rail cars that showcase railroading history. Visitors can tour the restored 1879 "Quebec," an executive railcar designed for a business mogul and their entourage, and explore the Mopac caboose, a double-decked car that offers a glimpse of where the conductor, flagman and brakeman lived and worked.

The museum's newest addition is an authentic "United States Mail Railway Post Office" filled with mail artifacts from the era when much of America's mail traveled by rail. Also on display is a vintage diesel switcher engine attached to an original helium car from America's space program and an AMTRAK passenger coach.

Members of the Houston Area Live Steamers will demonstrate the workings of steam locomotives and share the history of the machines. Members of the Houston Area G-Gaugers will operate the museum's popular "garden railroad" depicting Rosenberg and surrounding areas from the 1950s. Inside the model train room, visitors can view detailed railroad layouts from H-O to O gauge along with static exhibits. Visiting layouts from T-TRAK and Houston Tinplate Operators Society will also be on display.

Visitors can pull the levers in Tower 17, a historic railroad artifact built in 1903 that was used by the Union Pacific Railroad in Rosenberg until 2004 to direct rail travel. The main gallery is filled with railroading memorabilia, graphics and a working telegraph system that guests can try.

Family-friendly entertainment will include railroad stories from MaryAnn Blue of the Texas Folklore Society and train tunes and bluegrass music performed by John Armor alongside the "Quebec." Bluegrass pickers are invited to bring their instruments and join a musician's circle. Participating musicians will receive free admission to the event.

Costumed "railroad workers and travelers" will stroll the grounds and answer questions about historic rail travel. Guests are encouraged to dress in period costume for the themed event.

Railfest 2025, one of the Houston area's premier railroad events, runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rosenberg Railroad Museum, 1921 Avenue F in Rosenberg. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-12, $10 for seniors and veterans. Active duty military personnel receive free admission. For more information about this weekend family activity, call 281-633-2846 or email info@rrrm.org.