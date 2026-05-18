Broad Discussion About Growth in Fulshear Sparked by Big Box Store Plans

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Fulshear continues to rank among the fastest-growing cities in America, as new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show the city added 11,000 new residents in one year.

The city’s population now stands at approximately 65,000 residents, representing a 21% increase in a single year and making Fulshear the second-fastest-growing city in the nation for the third consecutive year.

While national attention often focuses on the numbers, local leaders say the story of Fulshear’s growth is really about families choosing a community known for good schools, master-planned neighborhoods, public safety, and quality of life.

Mayor Don McCoy said the continued growth reflects the city’s appeal but also comes with major responsibilities.

“People are intentionally choosing Fulshear,” McCoy said in comments reported by the Houston Chronicle. “It’s rapid growth which brings a lot of responsibility — challenges to our infrastructure and mobility, water and public safety demands — but we’re focused on growing smarter and responsibly.”

History of Fulshear Dates Back More Than 200 Years

Unlike some fast-growing suburban communities that developed almost overnight, Fulshear has deep historical roots that date back more than 200 years. Fulshear was established on July 16, 1824, when Mexico issued a land grant to Churchill Fulshear in Stephen F. Austin’s colony.

The community later grew around the family’s plantation and ranching operations and developed into one of the historic communities of western Fort Bend County.

Cross Creek Ranch Growth Continues to Shape Fulshear

The opening of major master-planned communities such as Cross Creek Ranch and Cross Creek West helped transform the area into one of the most desirable residential markets in Fort Bend County.

Since 2020, the city’s population has increased by nearly 50,000 residents according to Census Bureau estimates.

That explosive growth has significantly increased traffic demands along FM 1093, FM 1463, and FM 359, corridors that many longtime residents say have changed dramatically in only a few years.

Proposed The Home Depot Location Sparks Discussion About Community Character

As the city grows, many residents are also increasingly vocal about protecting the family-oriented character that originally attracted them to Fulshear.

That concern was on full display during a recent City Council meeting where residents packed council chambers to discuss a proposed Home Depot development near Cross Creek Ranch. Residents raised concerns about truck traffic, congestion, lighting, noise, and safety near homes, trails, playgrounds, and neighborhood entrances.

Several residents emphasized they were not opposed to Home Depot itself, but believed the proposed location conflicted with the walkable, family-centered design of the surrounding community.

Resident Andrew Reese told council that Cross Creek Ranch was “deliberately designed for a family-oriented master-planned community built around safety, walkability, and natural spaces,” arguing that heavy truck traffic and construction-oriented activity were fundamentally incompatible with the area’s design.

Another resident said he lives approximately 700 feet from the proposed site, told council the proposal caused him to reconsider remaining in the neighborhood after 13 years.

The discussion highlighted a broader debate now unfolding in Fulshear: how to balance commercial growth and expanding tax revenues while preserving the community atmosphere residents value.

Fulshear City Council Delays Action on Proposed Incentive Agreement

After extensive public comment, City Council voted to postpone action on a proposed sales tax incentive agreement tied to the project to allow for additional discussion and review.

Under the proposed agreement, The Home Depot would receive a rebate equal to 25% of the city’s 1% sales tax generated by the store for up to five years, capped at $2 million. However, Assistant City Manager Kelsee Jordan Lee told council current projections estimate the rebate would more likely total approximately $500,000 over that period.

City officials noted the property is already zoned for general commercial use, limiting the city’s ability to prevent development outright. However, some council members argued that negotiating an incentive agreement could provide leverage to require additional traffic studies, truck access restrictions, lighting controls, and buffering requirements near nearby homes.

Mayor Don McCoy acknowledged many residents’ concerns about placing the proposed Home Depot near established neighborhoods, trails, and family-oriented amenities. However, he also explained that because the property is already zoned for general commercial use, the city may have limited legal authority to stop the development entirely.

McCoy cautioned that if the city rejects negotiations with Home Depot outright, officials could lose an opportunity to secure additional protections for nearby residents. City leaders said the proposed incentive agreement could give Fulshear leverage to negotiate measures such as traffic studies, truck route restrictions, enhanced landscaping buffers, lighting controls, and other mitigation efforts that might not otherwise be required under the existing zoning rules.

In other words, city officials suggested the agreement was not simply about economic incentives, but also about maintaining a seat at the table to help shape how the project would ultimately impact the surrounding community.

Transportation and Water Infrastructure Projects Expand Across Fulshear

At the same time, city leaders continue investing heavily in infrastructure improvements to keep pace with the city’s rapid expansion.

Transportation projects are underway across the area, including the continued extension of the Westpark Tollway westward toward Simonton and roadway improvements coordinated with the Texas Department of Transportation.

Fulshear has also added a second elevated water storage tank and continues work associated with the regional transition from groundwater to surface water supplies mandated through the North Fort Bend Water Authority.

Downtown Fulshear Revitalization Aims to Preserve Historic Character

City leaders are additionally focused on revitalizing downtown Fulshear, including plans for a public plaza and gathering spaces designed to preserve the city’s historic character while creating stronger community connections.

Residents frequently describe Fulshear as offering a balance that has become increasingly difficult to find in the Houston region: modern amenities combined with a strong sense of community.

While the population numbers continue drawing national attention, many locals say Fulshear’s long-term success will ultimately depend not on how fast it grows, but on how well it manages that growth while preserving the character that made families choose Fulshear in the first place.