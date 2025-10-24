Primark bringing discount fashion to Katy Mills

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Katy Mills will welcome Primark on Nov. 20, bringing bargain fashion to Katy shoppers, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Affordable fashion for the whole family

The store will offer trendy clothes, everyday basics, home goods and beauty products for the whole family at rock-bottom prices. Women's jeans start at $12, men's T-shirts at $5 and kids' sweatshirts at $8.

Primark expands across Texas

This is Primark's third store in Texas, following openings in McAllen and El Paso. A fourth location opens Dec. 4 in Grapevine.

"We're closing out the year with strong momentum as we continue to expand our footprint across the South and Midwest," said Kevin Tulip, president of Primark US. "We're thrilled to bring Primark to shoppers in Katy, Grapevine, and Gurnee. These three vibrant retail destinations in Texas reflect the incredible demand we're seeing across the country for affordability without sacrifice. As we continue to grow, we remain laser focused on delivering unbeatable value and fashion that fits every family's lifestyle."

Grand opening celebration planned

The grand opening will include live music, giveaways and treats.

Jobs available at new Katy Mills location

Primark is hiring for the Katy store. Sales associates start at $15 per hour with raises at six months and one year. Apply online at Primark's careers website.

The retailer has 450 stores worldwide and recently announced plans for new locations in Florida, Georgia and Minnesota.

"We're delighted to welcome additional Primark locations to our portfolio," said Eric Sadi, co-president of the Mall operator Simon. "Primark's incredible value and on-trend styles make it a perfect addition to our centers, giving shoppers even more reasons to visit and enjoy the best value fashion experience around."