Pederson Road Bridge Over I-10 Closed for Emergency Repairs Near Texas Heritage Parkway

Waller County, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Drivers traveling between Katy and Brookshire should expect delays after the Pederson Road bridge over Interstate 10 was closed for emergency repairs.

The bridge, also known as Texas Heritage Parkway, was closed Tuesday and will remain shut until further notice, according to TxDOT.

The closure affects all traffic crossing I-10 at Pederson Road. The bridge's north side provides access to the Love's Travel Stop north of the interstate, while the south side connects to the Katy area, forcing motorists to use alternate routes. Officials are urging drivers to allow extra travel time as congestion is expected on nearby roadways.

The Texas Department of Transportation said crews initially planned to perform overnight repairs, but additional work was required, extending the closure indefinitely. No estimate has been provided for when the bridge will reopen.

The bridge serves as a major connection between Katy and Brookshire and is heavily traveled by commuters, commercial traffic and residents accessing neighborhoods and businesses on both sides of I-10.'