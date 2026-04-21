One Shot, One Stabbed After Richmond Fight; FBCSO Seeks Tips

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday altercation in Richmond that left one man with a gunshot wound and another with stab wounds, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The fight occurred in the 300 block of Payne Lane south of I-69.

× Expand Google The location of the stabbing and shooting.

Details about what sparked the confrontation have not been released. Both men were transported to area hospitals; the gunshot victim is expected to survive. The stabbing victim was later located by Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies, who arranged medical treatment.

No arrests have been announced and neither man has been identified.

Detectives are continuing to collect evidence and interview witnesses as they work to determine how the fight escalated into gunfire and a stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBCSO investigations tip line at 281-341-4686, the non-emergency line at 281-341-4665, or Fort Bend Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office online portal.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.