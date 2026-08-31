Wind turbine maker Vestas joins growing industrial corridor west of Katy

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The westward expansion of the Katy area is increasingly becoming about more than new homes. Major employers, manufacturers and distribution operations are following the growth west along Interstate 10, and one of the world's largest wind turbine manufacturers is the latest company to establish an operation in Brookshire.

Vestas-American Wind Technology has leased a 131,300-square-foot warehouse and office facility at Enterprise Park at Twinwood to support spare-parts distribution and operations across North America, according to Realty News Report, which first reported the lease Aug. 19.

The 17-acre property is about a mile south of Interstate 10 and Woods Road, near Discovery Hills Parkway and Enterprise Center.

Vestas-American Wind Technology is the North American division of Denmark-based Vestas, which designs, manufactures, installs and services wind-energy systems.

The company's arrival is the latest evidence of a transformation Covering Katy News has been tracking along the Katy-Brookshire corridor. What was once largely open prairie west of Katy has developed into a major employment, manufacturing and distribution center with millions of square feet of industrial space and a growing list of international and national companies.

Industrial growth moves west of Katy

The scale of that growth has accelerated in recent years.

Tesla is developing its Megapack battery manufacturing operation at Empire West in Brookshire, where the company has committed to eventually employ at least 1,500 people. Tesla plans to occupy two buildings totaling more than 1.6 million square feet, with roughly $200 million in improvements, manufacturing equipment and related investment associated with the project.

In July, Covering Katy News reported that Houston-based National Property Holdings had broken ground on Katy Prairie Business Park along Igloo Road. The two-building development will add 1.08 million square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and distribution space across from Igloo Products' headquarters.

Grundfos, the international pump and water-technology manufacturer, also broke ground this summer on an approximately 143,000-square-foot expansion of its Brookshire manufacturing campus.

Those projects join a corridor that already includes major employers and industrial users such as Igloo Products, Goya Foods, Amazon, Costco, H-E-B, Medline, Ferguson, TMEIC and Elin Energy.

The Waller County Economic Development Partnership has said an incentive program encouraging developers to construct industrial buildings before tenants are secured has helped generate about 13 million square feet of industrial space in the area.

A 20-year strategy for the Katy-Brookshire corridor

The industrial expansion is part of a broader effort to turn the area west of Katy into a major manufacturing and logistics center.

Earlier this year, the Waller County Economic Development Partnership launched a 20-year strategy called “Waller County Forward: The Inland Gateway to the Future of Texas.” The plan seeks to capitalize on the corridor's access to Interstate 10, U.S. 90, rail service and Houston Executive Airport to attract additional employers and investment.

The coalition behind that effort includes the cities of Katy and Brookshire, Houston Executive Airport, landowners and industrial developers — including Twinwood, where Vestas is locating its new operation.

“What we have done here, we have done on purpose and with purpose,” WCEDP Executive Director Vince Yokom told Covering Katy News when the initiative was announced in June.

Vestas' decision to locate at Twinwood therefore puts another major international company inside the same corridor economic-development officials are positioning for additional growth over the next two decades.

Retail and residential growth are following the same path

The transformation is not limited to warehouses and factories.

Texas Heritage Marketplace, a 165-acre, $400 million commercial development at Interstate 10 and Texas Heritage Parkway, is bringing major retailers, restaurants and other businesses to the western edge of the Katy area. Lowe's is preparing to open there in September, with Target, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Burlington, Spec's, Ulta Beauty and numerous restaurants among the businesses planned for the development.

Together, the projects illustrate how Katy's growth is pushing westward on several fronts at once — housing, retail, infrastructure and, increasingly, jobs.

Vestas facility will serve North American operations

JLL represented Vestas in the lease transaction, while CBRE represented landlord Twinwood Industrial Owner LLC, which is affiliated with Panattoni Development, according to Realty News Report.

“The Houston area continues to be an attractive location for companies looking to strengthen their supply chain and distribution operations,” JLL Executive Managing Director Louis Rosenthal told Realty News Report.

Rosenthal said the Brookshire facility gives Vestas the space and location needed to support its spare-parts network across North America.

Vestas also cited the site's ability to accommodate future growth.

“JLL took the time to understand how our operations function and what we needed from a distribution facility,” Bart Blakely-Henderson, Vestas' head of real estate and facilities management for the Americas, told Realty News Report. “Their guidance throughout the site selection process helped us identify a location that supports our business today while providing flexibility for future growth.”

Vestas expanded its U.S. presence with the opening of a downtown Houston office in 2025. The company also has U.S. offices in Portland, Oregon, and Boston and manufacturing facilities in Colorado.

The Houston area's industrial vacancy rate stood at 6.8% in the second quarter of 2026 as leasing volume reached 10.1 million square feet, according to JLL data reported by Realty News Report.

Realty News Report first reported the Vestas lease Aug. 19. Covering Katy News added context from its previous reporting on the industrial, commercial and economic-development expansion along the Katy-Brookshire corridor.

Katy’s growth is not stopping at the Grand Parkway. Covering Katy News tracks the businesses, development, roads and major investments reshaping the communities around us — and explains what that growth means for you. Subscribe today and stay ahead of what’s coming next.