Waller County Secures $25 Million for 1,600-Acre Flood Control Project Near Katy

WALLER County, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Waller County will purchase approximately 1,600 acres north of Houston Executive Airport, from the Houston Airport System to develop regional flood detention facilities and parkland using $25 million in state funding. The airport is six miles from Katy City Hall.

County Judge Trey Duhon announced the project during the 3rd Annual Waller County Infrastructure Conference, saying the land acquisition was secured through a budget rider in the recently approved state budget.

"If we don't invest in the infrastructure that supports that growth—roads, drainage systems, electric grids—then we risk losing everything that makes Waller County special," Duhon said during his keynote address at the conference organized by Waller County Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Vince Yokom.

About 600 acres of the property will remain under conservation easement, while the remaining acreage will be developed for regional stormwater detention on the county's south side and recreational facilities for residents.

"This is something that has huge potential for that area," Duhon said.

The regional detention project represents a strategic approach to flood management as the county experiences rapid development that alters natural water flow patterns. Duhon emphasized that individual detention ponds at development sites are insufficient for managing stormwater across the growing county.

"Infrastructure planning is not about concrete and cables. It's about quality of life. It's about resilience. It's about making sure that when the rain comes, homes don't flood. When the trucks roll in, roads don't crumble. When the thermometer outside rises, the lights and A/C stay on," Duhon said.

The Houston Executive Airport land acquisition supplements another detention project already underway northwest of Brookshire, where the county is working with the city to create a detention basin using federal hazard mitigation grant funds.

Duhon credited Robert Pechukas, the county's chief of policy and administration, with developing a legislative agenda that secured the state funding. He also thanked state Rep. Stan Kitzman and Sens. Lois Kolkhorst and Joan Huffman for their legislative support.

The judge said the project addresses urgent drainage needs in a county where "500-year floods" have occurred repeatedly in recent years, threatening homes, roads and livelihoods.

"Water doesn't respect political boundaries," Duhon said, noting the county's partnerships with regional authorities including the Brazos River Authority and Harris County Flood Control District.

The regional detention facility will be part of interconnected systems designed to manage stormwater strategically rather than relying on isolated solutions, according to the judge.

Henriksen Jet Center The Houston Executive Airport is know for having world's largest arrival canopy. It's located at 1900 Cardiff Road in Brookshire near Highway 90, and Interstate 10. Covering Katy News The 2025 Waller County Infrastructure Conference was held at the Waller County Fairgrounds on July 10, 2025. Covering Katy News Waller County Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Vince Yokom.

Judge Outlines Comprehensive Infrastructure Vision for Rapid Growth

Beyond the major flood control announcement, Duhon used his keynote address to outline a comprehensive infrastructure strategy addressing the challenges of being one of Texas's fastest-growing counties.

"Growth without planning is not progress—it's chaos," Duhon said, emphasizing that Waller County's booming population and expanding industrial base require proactive infrastructure investment.

The county judge highlighted three critical infrastructure pillars requiring immediate attention: mobility, drainage, and electricity.

On transportation, Duhon noted that while the Texas Department of Transportation has major projects underway, including the 290 expansion and proposed improvements on SH 6 and FM 1488, state funding alone won't meet the county's needs. He pointed to the Mobility Bond passed two years ago, which has funded more than 20 projects now under design.

"Our challenge isn't just building new roads—it's building smart roads," Duhon said. "Roads that anticipate freight movement. Roads that support multi-modal transportation. Roads that are resilient to flooding and designed for longevity."

The county has created countywide assistance districts to provide additional revenue for key arterial roads and established strategic partnerships with developers to ensure new subdivisions contribute to traffic solutions rather than exacerbating congestion.

County Faces Critical Electrical Grid Challenges

Regarding electrical infrastructure, Duhon warned that the county's growing industrial base, including large-scale warehousing, advanced manufacturing, and data centers, is creating unprecedented demand for electricity.

"Energy is the lifeblood of our economic future," he said, noting the county's work with CenterPoint, San Bernard Electric, ERCOT, and the Public Utility Commission to address capacity constraints and advocate for investment in substations, transmission lines, and transformer banks.

The judge emphasized that infrastructure planning requires collaboration between all stakeholders, from cities and counties to special districts, school boards, chambers, developers, and residents.

"We have a chance—right now—to shape that transformation with purpose," Duhon said. "To make sure that the roads we build connect communities, that the ditches we dig protect homes, and that the power we generate fuels dreams."