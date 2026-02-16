Olive Garden, Whataburger, Chase Bank Coming to Texas Heritage Marketplace Near Katy

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Olive Garden, Whataburger and Chase Bank have finalized ground leases for the Texas Heritage Marketplace, a $400 million regional development under construction in Waller County near Katy.

Prime Location at I-10 and Texas Heritage Parkway

The marketplace will be located at the junction of Interstate 10 and Texas Heritage Parkway on Katy's west side, where Houston-based developer NewQuest plans to build 800,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Olive Garden will construct a 7,800-square-foot restaurant on a 1.6-acre tract. Whataburger will develop a 3,300-square-foot building on a 1-acre site, and Chase Bank will build a 3,400-square-foot branch on a nearly 1-acre site.

More Than 620,000 Square Feet Pre-Leased

NewQuest has pre-leased 620,000 square feet of the development, according to David Meyers, the company's managing director of leasing and development partner, and Bob Conwell, senior vice president.

"With a project this size, we typically develop it in phases," Meyers says. "But the demand for retail in this high-growth area is immediate so everyone is committed to getting it done as quickly as possible."

Major Retailers Include Target, Lowe's, Academy

The marketplace's anchor lineup totaling 470,000 square feet includes Lowe's Home Improvement, Target, EoS Fitness and a membership-based wholesale club. Junior anchors include Academy Sports + Outdoors, Burlington, Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods and Ulta Beauty, which will occupy a combined 151,089 square feet.