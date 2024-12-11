Waller County's Courthouse Construction Advances on Schedule Despite Post-COVID Inflation

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Construction of Waller County's new $44 million courthouse is on track for completion in August, incorporating design elements inspired by public input and planned to be functional for at least the next 50 years.

County Judge Trey Duhon said the project's cost exceeded initial estimates of $32 million due to post-pandemic inflation, but the county's conservative fiscal management allowed them to cover the increase from reserves.

The design process, spanning roughly 18 months, involved extensive public meetings and consultations. The final design pays tribute to the county's 1880s Victorian courthouse, particularly beloved by residents for its traditional Texas courthouse style. It sits on the same site as the old courthouse but is 58,000 square feet, nearly twice the size of the previous courthouse built in 1955.

Covering Katy News Judge Trey Duhon inside the future Commissioner's Court chamber looking up at what will be a vaulted ceiling with a stained-glass window on the top floor. Covering Katy News From left, Construction manager Dan Rothe, County Judge Trey Duhon, and Director of Policy and Administration Robert Pechukas standing inside what will be the Commissioner's Court chamber. Covering Katy News A circular public staircase with a view that connects all four floors

"Based on public feedback, that's how we got to the design, incorporating some of those same elements from the 1880s courthouse," Duhon said. "The feedback was overwhelmingly in favor of this particular design we're building."

Looking toward future growth, the new four-story structure includes an entire floor initially designated as shell space that can be built out for future county departments. Each department's space was designed with room to expand.

"This courthouse is programmed for looking 50 years out," Duhon said. "All of the space that we have in this courthouse is built with room to expand and grow for each department."

Covering Katy News/Waller County An rendering of the future Commissioners Court chamber. Covering Katy News/Waller County A rendering of the future Commissioners Court Chamber Waller County A rendering of the soon to be built Waller County Courthouse. co.waller.tx.us The previous Waller County Courthouse which was dedicated in 1955.

The new building will consolidate county services under one roof, including the tax office, which is currently in a separate building. The structure will also be fully ADA-compliant, featuring a commissioner's courtroom with a vaulted ceiling and stained-glass element.

"I think from top to bottom, people are going to be extremely happy with this building," Duhon said. "The thing so far that I'm most proud of is the process we went through and the public involvement. This is their house."

Construction began in early 2024, with the main building scheduled for completion in August 2025. Additional work on parking lots and demolition of the current tax office will continue for several months afterward.