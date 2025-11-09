Waller County Opens New $44 Million Courthouse After Decade of Planning

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, joined by local and state leaders, cut the ribbon on the county's new $44 million courthouse Saturday, marking what he called "a historic day" more than a decade in the making.

The four-story, 58,000-square-foot building on the same site as the previous 1955 courthouse opened to the public for tours following the ceremony, drawing positive comments from residents about both its interior and exterior design.

Judge calls new courthouse a lasting legacy for Waller County

"Every generation has its moment to build something that will last. This is ours," Duhon said. "And I believe we've built something that reflects who we are today — a county that honors its past, but is focused firmly on the future."

The courthouse project required more than 10 years of planning by county leadership and incorporated extensive public input during an 18-month design process. The final design pays tribute to the county's 1880s Victorian courthouse while providing modern functionality planned to serve residents for at least the next 50 years.

"This Courthouse was for the people of Waller County, as it was designed with their input and feedback," Duhon wrote in a social media post following the event. "It was very reassuring to hear from so many longtime Hempstead and Waller County residents that told me how proud they were of our new Courthouse."

The new Waller County Courthouse.

New Hempstead courthouse consolidates county services

The building consolidates county services under one roof including Commissioners Court, the County Clerk, County Auditory, County Treasurer and the Tax Assessor-Collectors's Office. An entire floor is designated as shell space that will be built out for future county departments as needs grow.

"This courthouse will be a place where justice is done and fairness is upheld," Duhon said. "But it'll also be a place for the everyday moments — for weddings, for oaths, for small victories and new beginnings."

Construction costs exceeded initial estimates due to post-pandemic inflation

The project's cost exceeded initial estimates of $32 million due to 38% post-pandemic construction cost inflation, but the county covered the increase from reserves.

Construction began in early 2024 with Sedalco Construction and BSW Architects leading the project. The main building is nearly twice the size of the previous courthouse.