Waller County man facing child-indecency trial arrested on more serious charge involving same child

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Waller County man awaiting trial this month on a child-indecency charge has been arrested after being indicted on a more serious charge alleging continuous sexual abuse of the same child.

Shawn William Majewski, 49, was booked into the Waller County Jail at 2:18 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, according to jail records. His bond was set at $100,000.

Majewski was indicted Aug. 28 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14, a first-degree felony. Court records list June 1, 2019, as the offense date.

The alleged victim is the same person involved in Majewski's earlier criminal case, Covering Katy has confirmed.

Majewski was indicted in November 2024 on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, stemming from an alleged June 5, 2024, offense.

In December 2024, Majewski was released on a $30,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. His bond conditions included remaining at least 300 feet from the alleged victim, who was 17 at the time, and prohibiting contact with minors other than family members.

Majewski is scheduled to stand trial in that case Sept. 21.

New charge alleges earlier abuse

Under Texas law, continuous sexual abuse of a young child involves two or more acts of sexual abuse committed over a period of 30 days or longer against a child younger than 14.

The publicly available court record does not detail the alleged acts or specify the period over which prosecutors contend they occurred. As a result, the June 1, 2019, offense date does not establish the full timeframe of the allegations.

An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 31.

Court records also show an order of recusal was entered by the judge on Sept. 2, and the presiding judge assigned Judge McCaig to the case the following day. The publicly available court record does not indicate why the original judge recused himself.