Waller County Judge Trey Duhon will not seek re-election

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said Monday that he would not seek a fourth term in office.

"Serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and this decision was not made lightly," Duhon said in a statement announcing his intentions. "I believe this is the right time to step aside and allow new leadership and fresh perspective to guide our county into the future."

Duhon thanked the voters and the men and women who work in the Waller County government.

"Waller County has one of the best leadership teams in the State of Texas, and I strongly believe that we have built a strong foundation upon which it will continue to be the best going forward," Duhon said.

Recalling accomplishments in office

In thinking about his years as judge, Duhon recalled dealing with floods, Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Winter Storm Uri in 2021, various bonds, and building several county facilities, including a new county courthouse. He also recalled the county's work to defeat a proposed landfill and a high-speed rail project to protect private property rights while the county experienced rapid population growth.

"These are just a few of the things that I could not be more proud of that we have accomplished during my tenure as Waller County judge," Duhon said. "I want to thank the voters who supported me and gave me the opportunity to serve. Your confidence and encouragement have meant more than I can express."

Duhon said he would serve through the end of his term, which is Dec. 31, 2026. After that, he said, he wanted to serve the community in new ways and lend his time and experience where he could be helpful.

× 1 of 7 Expand Trey Duhon The new Waller County Courthouse opened earlier this year. It's construction will be one of County Judge Trey Duhon's legacies. × 2 of 7 Expand Dennis Spellman Judge Trey Duhon inside the future Commissioner's Court chamber looking up at what would become a vaulted ceiling with a stained-glass window on the top floor of the county courthouse. × 3 of 7 Expand Covering Katy News From left, Construction manager Dan Rothe, County Judge Trey Duhon, and Director of Policy and Administration Robert Pechukas standing inside what would become the Commissioners Court chamber in the new courthouse. × 4 of 7 Expand Vicki LeBlanc Judge Trey Duhon holds a newspaper from the time capsule inside the old county courthouse. × 5 of 7 Expand Judge Duhon Waller County Judge Trey Duhon cuts the ribbon on the new courthouse with other local leaders alongside earlier this year. × 6 of 7 Expand Covering Katy News/Dennis Spellman Former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett with Waller County Judge Trey Duhon. × 7 of 7 Expand Trey Duhon Waller County Judge Trey Duhon accepts a check from Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham for nearly $9 million to fund develop of a long-term strategy to fix severe flooding problems in the county. Prev Next

First elected in 2014

Duhon, a Republican, is an attorney. He was elected county judge in 2014, defeating incumbent County Judge Glenn Beckendorff, also a Republican. Duhon was reelected in 2018 and 2022. He earned his bachelor's degree at Texas A&M University and a law degree from the University of Houston.

