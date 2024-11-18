Waller County Judge Trey Duhon Highlights Decade of Growth, Development in State of County Address

WALLER COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - In his 10th annual State of the County address, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon painted a picture of a rapidly transforming community that has maintained its core values while managing unprecedented growth.

"The future continues to be bright for Waller County," Duhon said in his Thursday, Nov, 14, 2024 address.

"We're not the sleepy county that people once thought we were. In fact, we've become one of the fastest-growing counties in the State, and as many of you know, if you are growing in Texas, you're growing fast."

The numbers back up his assertion. The county's population has surged from 43,000 to nearly 70,000 during Duhon's decade long tenure. This growth has brought both opportunities and challenges, particularly in infrastructure and county operations.

To keep pace with the need for new and expanded roads, the county has launched a significant mobility project funded by a $280 million voter approved bond. To ensure that roads in individual cities are funded, Duhon says he's set aside $40 million for joint projects with municipalities and TxDOT.

Duhon stressed that investments in the Sheriff's Office, the court system and the county's Road and Bridge department will continue so that Waller County remains safe and family-friendly.

"We're expanding our roads and making sure that as we grow, we remain a place where businesses want to invest and families want to live."

Duhon says the county is also maintaining its strong partnership with Prairie View A&M University, which Duhon described as "a cornerstone of our business development strategy" and "a hub of innovation and research that is driving economic growth."

One of the most significant ongoing projects is the new courthouse, which Duhon described simply as "massive."

"It is huge," he said.

While the project has faced significant inflationary pressures, increasing from $32 million to $44 million, Duhon emphasized the county's fiscal preparedness.

"Because we've been conservative in the way we approach things, we had plenty in reserves and were able to move the money over to keep the courthouse (project) moving."

The courthouse is scheduled to open in August 2025.

The county's growth is reflected in its expanding workforce. From 231 employees in 2014, the county will employ 418 staff members by 2025 — a testament to the increasing demands of serving a larger population. Despite this expansion, Duhon highlighted the county's fiscal responsibility, noting they have lowered the tax rate nine times in 10 budget cycles.

"When I started, the tax rate was 68 cents, and now we are at 49.6. We have cut the tax rate by almost a third over the 10 years that I have been county Judge in Waller County," Duhon stated.

The Waller County Economic Development Partnership, led by Executive Director Vince Yokom, received particular praise for the group's effectiveness in raising new tax revenue from the industrial and commercial sector to help fund new demands brought about by the county's rapid population growth.

By using tax incentives the Waller County EDP has attracted a significant number of worldwide employers who pay property taxes and create fewer demands for county services than residential development. Duhon says these tax incentives are very small compared to the tax revenue they generate.

"Who here would not put money into an investment where your return is going to be 25 to 1?" Duhon asked. "This is the best return on our money that the county gets. It also allows us to continue lowering the tax rate for our residential taxpayers."

Attracting commercial investment has allowed the county to pay for much of its growth through the property taxes of companies who have been locating operations in Waller County, which is greatly reducing the tax burden on residential taxpayers.

Diversification of the tax base has a secondary benefit, it also creates new jobs.

"We are seeing an influx of tech, manufacturers, and professional services that will bring high quality and high paying jobs to Waller County," Duhon noted.

Looking to the future, Duhon emphasized the county's strategic location, being near Interstate 10 and Highway 290, and its growing appeal to businesses, including international firms.

"It is a challenge to keep up, but it's a good problem to have, and we are working as hard as we can to ensure the growth is managed in a way that preserves the things that make Waller County so special."

× Expand Covering Katy News Vince Yokom, Waller County Economic Development Partnership Executive Director.

Duhon said the county is committed to supporting local farmers and ranchers and ensuring they have access to the resources they need to thrive, whether it's improving the rural infrastructure or advocating for policies that protect agricultural lands.

"A good example of that would be the boondoggle high speed rail (proposed project). It's not going to be built," Duhon said.

"I hope that now that the Trump Administration is in there, they will have the common sense not to waste that kind of money ($50 billion) on a project that does not have cash flow."

The judge concluded his address with a vision for balanced growth.

"We are a community that is growing and thriving, and flourishing, and we are embracing the opportunities that are ahead of us, but we are doing it on our terms guided by our values, committed to our people, and always looking toward the future."