Waller Infrastructure Conference: Roads, Drainage, and Power Solutions for Texas

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Roads, drainage and power infrastructure dominated discussions at the third annual Waller County Infrastructure Conference, hosted by the Waller County Economic Development Partnership.

Nearly 200 business leaders, developers and municipal officials gathered to hear from industry experts on drainage solutions, transportation planning and electrical power grid challenges facing Texas counties. The event was held at the Waller County Fair Grounds in Hempstead.

Also Read: Facility to prevent flooding to be build by Waller County Near Katy

Executive Director Vince Yokom kicked off the economic development conference by introducing keynote speaker Waller County Judge Trey Duhon. After working together for more than 20 years on county infrastructure projects, the two aren't above having fun at each other's expense. This year, Yokom told the crowd that Duhon was a fan of "The Wobble" dance, then played the song as walk-up music. The judge took it in stride, sharing a few moves as he took the stage.

Duhon addressed the infrastructure challenges facing a rapidly growing Texas county. Beyond municipal budget strains, he emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships between developers and the public sector to ensure the best outcomes for current and future residents. He praised his county engineering department and staff for guiding the transportation and utilities development forward.

× Expand Covering Katy News Waller County Judge Trey Duhon speaking at the county's third annual infrastructure conference.

"Waller County is experiencing tremendous population growth and will likely double in population by the next census," Duhon said. "I am very excited to have so many talented professionals in their fields participating in the event. We can learn so much from these infrastructure experts."

Texas Power Grid Panel Addresses Energy Infrastructure Challenges

The first panel focused on electrical power infrastructure, moderated by Yokom. Energy industry panelists included Tim Raines, manager of transmission accounts for CenterPoint Energy; David Jackson, CEO of Server Domes; Kristi Hobbs, vice president of system planning and weatherization for ERCOT; and Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, a member of Gov. Greg Abbott's Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group.

× Expand Covering Katy News Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers speaking about advanced nuclear power at the Waller County 3rd Annual Infrastructure Conference.

Much of the discussion centered on Texas energy policy and legislative changes needed to help power providers deliver electricity to end users faster. While the panel agreed on some progress during the recent legislative session, they agreed that significant regulatory hurdles remain for serving large energy consumers like data centers and manufacturing facilities.

Hobbs explained how ERCOT manages the Texas electrical grid and how it differs from the Public Utility Commission. She said ERCOT's role is to ensure reliable power throughout the grid, but the organization has no authority to choose how power is generated.

A notable exchange occurred between Jackson and Meyers about nuclear energy's potential to serve data centers and eventually provide fast, reliable clean energy. Meyers emphasized the reliability of advanced nuclear technology, noting that the next step is streamlining regulatory approval for new facilities.

Despite challenges in getting power to heavy industrial users, Texas remains faster than other states because its power grid isn't connected to other states, the panel noted.

× Expand Covering Katy News The 2025 Waller County Infrastructure Conference was held at the Waller County Fairgrounds on July 10, 2025.

Transportation Planning Panel Emphasizes Road Infrastructure

Ed Emmett, fellow in energy and transportation policy at Rice University's Baker Institute Center for Energy Studies, moderated the transportation infrastructure panel. Transportation planning experts included James Koch, vice president of Advanced Infrastructure Group and former TxDOT project planner; Matt Brannen, managing director of transportation with BGE Engineering; Sue Theiss, advanced project development director for TxDOT; and Waller County Engineer Ross McCall.

The key theme centered on preserving adequate right of way to ensure future traffic capacity. Many new subdivisions are built along two-lane county roads with limited capacity. Without planning additional right of way, future residents will face long wait times and traffic congestion on current roads. This will require advanced transportation planning and early stakeholder engagement.

Another major discussion point was the need to plan stormwater drainage alongside road construction, viewing them as integrated rather than separate engineering functions. This represents a new approach to municipal infrastructure, as drainage often follows roads, but roads are frequently designed without considering the broader flood control picture. Roads can't be built in isolation without coordinating with other developers and the county, panelists emphasized.

Flood Control and Drainage Infrastructure Panel

Tim Buscha, president of IDS Engineering, moderated the concluding stormwater management panel. In October 2020, Buscha was appointed as the industry representative to the Texas Water Development Board Region 6 San Jacinto River Regional Flood Planning Group. The drainage infrastructure panel included Koch and McCall from the transportation panel, plus Scott Elmer, chief of partnerships and programs for the Harris County Flood Control District.

Much of the discussion built on the transportation panel's points about integrating road infrastructure and drainage systems. Of major concern is the potential Highway 36A project. Beyond new road construction, panelists noted that current roads don't meet current drainage standards, adding significant challenges as new residential subdivisions develop.

One tool that will help is the master drainage plan currently under development with LJA Engineering and Waller County. The plan's primary focus is identifying natural areas for regional stormwater detention. To finance these infrastructure improvements, the panel also discussed impact fees and their use in other Texas counties.

Economic Development and Future Growth

The WCEDP continues working on many infrastructure initiatives discussed at the conference. As the organization leads economic development in Waller County, it remains dedicated to its slogan: "Purpose. Planning. Progress."

"We have so many great partners who are helping us plan for the future," Yokom said. "Many of them participated in the conference."

Recent economic development wins include the new Tesla facility in partnership with the City of Brookshire and TMEIC, a manufacturing partnership between Toshiba and Mitsubishi.

The WCEDP continues expanding the county's industrial base, adding jobs to the community. These jobs are partly responsible for continued growth in residential development and the need for expanded infrastructure planning.