WALLER COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
*Results are unofficial until they are canvassed after the election
Tax Assessor-Collector
- Carolyn Miedke (R) 17,246 votes, or 66%
- Rebecca Richard (D) 9,063 votes, or 34%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%
Commissioner Pct. 1
- John Amsler (R) 3,846 votes, or 70%
- Lee Jone Jr. (D) 1,667 votes, or 30%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%
Commissioner Pct. 3
- Brent Davis (R) 2818 41
- Kendrick Jones (D) 4063 59
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%
Constable Pct. 1
- Justin Lane (R) 3,853 votes, or 69%
- Gerald Robinson (D) 1,697 votes, or 31%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%
Constable Pct. 3
- Marvin Hood (R) 2,831 votes, or 41%
- Hershel Smith (D) 4,018 votes, or 59%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%
Royal ISD Position 2
- Traci Sweard 1,591 votes, or 55%
- Adrian Rocha 1,328 votes, or 45%
Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%