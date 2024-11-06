Election Returns

Covering Katy News - Pexels

Waller County Election Results

by

WALLER COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

*Results are unofficial until they are canvassed after the election

Tax Assessor-Collector

  • Carolyn Miedke (R) 17,246 votes, or 66%
  • Rebecca Richard (D) 9,063 votes, or 34%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Commissioner Pct. 1

  • John Amsler (R) 3,846 votes, or 70%
  • Lee Jone Jr. (D) 1,667 votes, or 30%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Commissioner Pct. 3

  • Brent Davis (R) 2818 41
  • Kendrick Jones (D) 4063 59

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Constable Pct. 1

  • Justin Lane (R) 3,853 votes, or 69%
  • Gerald Robinson (D) 1,697 votes, or 31% 

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Constable Pct. 3

  • Marvin Hood (R) 2,831 votes, or 41%
  • Hershel Smith (D) 4,018 votes, or 59%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Royal ISD Position 2

  • Traci Sweard 1,591 votes, or 55%
  • Adrian Rocha 1,328 votes, or 45%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%