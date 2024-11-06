WALLER COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

*Results are unofficial until they are canvassed after the election

Tax Assessor-Collector

Carolyn Miedke (R) 17,246 votes, or 66%

Rebecca Richard (D) 9,063 votes, or 34%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Commissioner Pct. 1

John Amsler (R) 3,846 votes, or 70%

Lee Jone Jr. (D) 1,667 votes, or 30%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Commissioner Pct. 3

Brent Davis (R) 2818 41

Kendrick Jones (D) 4063 59

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Constable Pct. 1

Justin Lane (R) 3,853 votes, or 69%

Gerald Robinson (D) 1,697 votes, or 31%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Constable Pct. 3

Marvin Hood (R) 2,831 votes, or 41%

Hershel Smith (D) 4,018 votes, or 59%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%

Royal ISD Position 2

Traci Sweard 1,591 votes, or 55%

Adrian Rocha 1,328 votes, or 45%

Percent of Voting Precincts Reporting:100%