Waller County Economic Development Partnership Honored for Elin Energy Project

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Waller County Economic Development Partnership (WCEDP) has won its fourth Community Economic Development Award from the Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC), recognizing the group's exceptional work on the Elin Energy project completed in late 2023.

"It's an honor to be recognized by your peers," said WCEDP Executive Director Vince Yokom. "There are so many great projects that compete each year, so it is very humbling to be selected."

The award recognizes outstanding contributions to economic vitality through creativity, leadership and partnerships in business retention, recruitment and community improvement.

"Our Community Economic Development Award is one of the ways in which our organization honors the excellent work done by our communities, their leaders, and their economic development professionals," said Carlton Schwab, TEDC president and CEO.

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon praised the economic development program.

"I am very proud of our economic development program," Duhon said. "They (the WCEDP) consistently perform at a high level of excellence and commitment. I am especially grateful for the many WCEDP partner members that help support our program. They are a great asset to our community."

Previously, WCEDP has won awards from the International Economic Development Council and the Corporate Investment & Community Impact Award submitted through the Governor's Office of Economic Development & Tourism.