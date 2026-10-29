Waller County cuts Igloo tax break by 35% after inventory numbers change

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (Covering Katy News)— Waller County is reducing a property tax break for Igloo Products by 35% after a change in how the company reported its inventory affected the amount of taxes it would pay.

County commissioners approved the adjustment Oct. 28 to keep the tax incentive in line with the amount of taxable inventory the company reports.

County officials stressed that Igloo, best known for its coolers, had done nothing wrong. The issue came down to when the company counted and reported the products it had on hand.

Why did Igloo's tax break change?

In 2023, Waller County approved a tax agreement involving Igloo and the owner of a large industrial building near Woods Road, south of Interstate 10 in Brookshire.

The agreement was intended to encourage business investment in the county by offering a temporary reduction in certain property taxes.

In exchange, the agreement included requirements involving the value of the company's inventory, which includes products and materials kept on hand for manufacturing, storage or sale.

The original agreement was based on inventory figures measured in January. But Igloo chose to report its inventory in September, an option allowed under the rules.

That difference mattered because the September figures showed approximately 35% less taxable inventory than the amount anticipated in the original agreement.

Waller County responded by reducing the company's tax break by the same percentage.

“We're reducing all their abatement by 35% since they dropped their inventory commitment approximately 35%,” said Vince Yokom, executive director of the Waller County Economic Development Partnership.

The reduction applies to the tax break itself, not Igloo's entire property tax bill. For example, if the company had been entitled to a $100,000 tax break, a 35% reduction would lower that benefit to $65,000.

The $100,000 figure is an example, not Igloo's actual tax incentive.

County makes an adjustment, not a penalty

Normally, a business that fails to meet the inventory requirements in a county tax agreement can lose its tax break for the year.

But county officials said Igloo's situation was different.

The company had the necessary inventory in January but used the permitted September reporting date. Officials said that difference had not been fully accounted for when the agreement was negotiated.

“They were doing everything perfectly legal, normal,” Yokom told commissioners. “There was no issues here.”

He described the situation as a misunderstanding rather than an attempt to avoid the agreement.

“I think it's just a legitimate miscommunication along the way, and we're just trying to get the agreement back in line,” Yokom said.

Rather than canceling the tax break entirely, the county agreed to reduce it by the same percentage as the change in reported taxable inventory.

Yokom said the county was willing to make an exception because Igloo had been forthcoming about the situation.

“So we were willing to make an exception in this case because Igloo was very upfront about it,” he said.

He added that Igloo accepted the smaller tax break and that discussions with the company had been cooperative.

Going forward, the agreement will use September inventory figures.

Why do counties offer businesses tax breaks?

Waller County offers property tax breaks to encourage companies to build facilities, create jobs and invest in the local economy.

These investments can also help diversify the county's tax base. That means collecting taxes from more businesses and industrial properties, helping spread the cost of county services across more property owners rather than relying as heavily on homeowners.

In return, businesses must meet requirements outlined in their agreements.

In Igloo's case, the county adjusted the tax break to reflect the company's lower reported taxable inventory, keeping the incentive tied to the commitments in its agreement.

The reduction does not mean Igloo is cutting its workforce, closing a facility or reducing production. No such changes were announced during the meeting.

County officials did not provide a dollar amount showing how much the adjustment would affect county tax revenue.

Commissioners approved the change without opposition.