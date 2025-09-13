Waller County Budget 2026: $89M Plan Tackles Explosive Growth, Major Road Projects for Katy Area

KATY (Covering Katy News) – Waller County is preparing for explosive growth with an $89 million budget for 2026 and massive infrastructure improvements as the county's population is expected to quadruple within a decade, Commissioner Justin Beckendorff told business leaders Thursday.

Speaking at the State of the Counties event hosted by the Katy Chamber of Commerce and Katy Area Economic Development Council, Beckendorff said Waller County's population will surge from 50,000 residents when he took office to more than 200,000 by the end of the decade.

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Leslie Briones and Fort Bend County Commissioner Vincent Morales also addressed the gathering. Separate stories on Briones' remarks can be found here, and coverage of Morales' presentation is available here.

"Can you imagine if you doubled your size in Fort Bend County or Harris County and then five years doubled again?" Beckendorff said. "It brings its own unique challenges."

The county is addressing the growth with several major projects.

New Waller County Courthouse Opens November 2025

A new courthouse will have its ribbon cutting in November, replacing a 1950s-era building. The four-story structure draws inspiration from the county's early 1900s courthouse and includes shell space on the third floor for future expansion. Plans already call for completing the third floor by the end of next year to give all judges their own courtrooms.

× Expand Waller County A rendering of the new Waller County Courthouse.

Waller County Road Bond: $280 Million Infrastructure Investment

Voters approved the county's first-ever road bond two years ago. The county has set aside $40 million to work with Harris County on FM 359 improvements. An initial assessment found it would cost $1.3 billion to fix all county roads.

Beckendorff said Precinct 4 is converting two-lane county roads into four-lane boulevards on Clay Road, Morton Road, Fipp Road and Bartlett Road. Bartlett Road will connect to Cane Island and eventually extend to FM 529. He noted that the challenge is making it easier for residents in newly constructed communities to access Interstate 10, so they don't have to travel through downtown Katy.

Harris County Collaboration on Katy Area Road Projects

The commissioner praised cooperation with Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones on road projects crossing county lines. Clay Road and Fipp Road intersect in Harris County about 400 feet from the county line, and Harris County will construct the road to the intersection.

"Traffic and infrastructure, just like floodwaters, they don't know municipality boundaries," Beckendorff said.

Waller County 2026 Budget: 40 New Law Enforcement Jobs

The proposed $89 million budget includes 40 new full-time employees and eight part-time positions, mostly in law enforcement. The county will also provide a 3% cost-of-living raise for all employees.

"If you don't have safety, nobody's coming to Waller County," Beckendorff said. "People want to feel safe. We want to keep our children safe."

Road Construction Delays: Pipeline Complications in Waller County

Road construction faces complications from extensive underground pipelines, with one two-mile stretch containing more than 35 pipelines. Beckendorff acknowledged that coordination with pipeline companies can slow progress.

Waller County Flood Control: 1,700-Acre Houston Land Acquisition

In a major development, Waller County has acquired about 1,700 acres from the City of Houston just north of Houston Executive Airport for regional flood detention. The property was once planned as an intercontinental airport in the 1990s.

Beckendorff credited Mayor John Whitmire's administration for working with the county on the acquisition. The county will partner with the Brookshire-Poindexter Drainage District on design and maintenance.

Read our story about the Waller County Flood Control project here.

Waller County Development Boom: 30+ Agreements Since 2022

The county has approved six development agreements this year and more than 30 since 2022. Two additional agreements will be considered next week, Beckendorff said.

He emphasized that quality growth requires planning.

"Great development, great neighborhoods, great cities don't just happen by accident," he said, praising Katy's leadership in maintaining community character despite rapid expansion.

The commissioner noted Waller County's strategic location between major highways and coasts, plus proximity to the ports of Houston and Freeport, makes it attractive for businesses and logistics operations.